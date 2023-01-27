2023 Crosslake Winterfest & Soupfest
Thursday-Saturday, February 2-4, 2023
In order to experience the very best a Minnesota winter has to offer, be sure to come to the 21st Annual Crosslake Winterfest!
• WinterFest features medallion hunt, fireworks and lots more!
• Three days of indoor and outdoor activities!
• Taste soups at 27 Crosslake businesses Feb. 4!
For more than 20 years, WinterFest has been celebrated in Crosslake with good old-fashioned winter fun for the entire family.
The 21st annual event offers three days of indoor and outdoor activities Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 2-4, throughout Crosslake for all ages to enjoy.
