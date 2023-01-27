STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Community
2023 Crosslake Winterfest & Soupfest

Thursday-Saturday, February 2-4, 2023

Detail from the cover of the 2023 Crosslake WinterFest &amp; SoupFest section. View the entire issue below. Use the "arrows" (< and >) on the left and right of the page image to change pages. Click on the page image to view the magazine full screen size.
By Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
January 27, 2023 12:27 PM
In order to experience the very best a Minnesota winter has to offer, be sure to come to the 21st Annual Crosslake Winterfest!

Thursday-Saturday, February 2-4, 2023.

• WinterFest features medallion hunt, fireworks and lots more!

• Three days of indoor and outdoor activities!

• Taste soups at 27 Crosslake businesses Feb. 4!

For more than 20 years, WinterFest has been celebrated in Crosslake with good old-fashioned winter fun for the entire family.

The 21st annual event offers three days of indoor and outdoor activities Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 2-4, throughout Crosslake for all ages to enjoy.

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.

Related Topics: CROSSLAKECROSSLAKE WINTERFESTOUTDOORS DESTINATIONSOUTDOORS RECREATION
