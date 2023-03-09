99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
2023 Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Celebration

49th annual Crosslake St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celebration will run Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18

prm-2023-crosslake-st-pats-cover.jpg
Detail from the cover of the 2023 Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Celebration section. View the entire section below. Use the "arrows" (< and >) on the left and right of the page image to change pages. Click on the page image to view the magazine full screen size.
By Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
March 09, 2023 09:29 AM

CROSSLAKE — Festivities surrounding the 49th annual Crosslake St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celebration will run Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18, featuring a longer parade route and a VIP experience.

The parade at 2 p.m. Saturday will be a half mile longer than in the past, with the route extending past the Daggett Channel Bridge to the Log Church. This change will offer more parking and more places to view the parade.

Also new is a Shenanigans VIP Experience. Only 100 VIP badges are still available for $100 each. Find out more about this Special VIP Experience inside...

INSIDE:

  • Map of New, Longer Parade Route.
  • Listing of ALL Events
  • Features of Big Events
  • Sales and Special Offers

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.

