2023 Backus CornFest Celebration

Events this year will include many favorites: a parade, live music, vendors, kids' games, a fishing tournament, fireworks, and more! This year’s corn feed will again feature barbecue ribs!

AUG 11

5:30pm - Meat Raffle (Legion)

5:30-8pm - Battle of the Bands (Foothills)

8-11pm - Street Dance with Sunride (Willards)

9pm - Meat Raffle (Willards

Aug 12

(Fireworks at Dusk)



8am-7pm - Vendor and Craft Fair

8am-11am - Rocky Dock Fishing Tournament

9am - Rolls and Coffee at Senior Center

9am-12pm - Damascus Way presents Kids Games and Rides

11am - Treasure Hunt Map at Pavilion

11am-2pm - CornFest Lunch at Firehall with BBQ Ribs

12pm - Games begin on Front Street

1pm - Legion Horseshoe and Bean Bag Tournament (Signup Begins at 12pm)

2pm - Cornfest Parade

2pm - Cake Walk

3pm - Bingo at Senior Center

3pm - Relay Races on Front Street

4:30pm-7:30pm - Adult Fishing Bowl Tournaments

5pm - Meat Raffle on Front Street

5-8pm - All Class Reunion at Foothills

6:30pm - Meat Raffle at Backus Legion

Fireworks at Dusk

6:30-9pm - Outdoor Revival at Foothills

8pm-12pm - Street Dance with Wayne Renn Band

Aug 13

7:30-11:30am - Auxiliary Breakfast

12pm - 50/50 Drawing at Willards

1pm - Corn Cook Off and Meat Raffle at Willards

2-5pm - Legion Dance with Frankie Lamb - Chicken Dinner following Dance at Legion

5:30 Pm - Auxiliary Raffle Drawing

