2023 Backus CornFest Celebration
August 11-13, 2023 - Decades of Fun in the Sun!
Events this year will include many favorites: a parade, live music, vendors, kids' games, a fishing tournament, fireworks, and more! This year’s corn feed will again feature barbecue ribs!
AUG 11
- 5:30pm - Meat Raffle (Legion)
- 5:30-8pm - Battle of the Bands (Foothills)
- 8-11pm - Street Dance with Sunride (Willards)
- 9pm - Meat Raffle (Willards
Aug 12
(Fireworks at Dusk)
- 8am-7pm - Vendor and Craft Fair
- 8am-11am - Rocky Dock Fishing Tournament
- 9am - Rolls and Coffee at Senior Center
- 9am-12pm - Damascus Way presents Kids Games and Rides
- 11am - Treasure Hunt Map at Pavilion
- 11am-2pm - CornFest Lunch at Firehall with BBQ Ribs
- 12pm - Games begin on Front Street
- 1pm - Legion Horseshoe and Bean Bag Tournament (Signup Begins at 12pm)
- 2pm - Cornfest Parade
- 2pm - Cake Walk
- 3pm - Bingo at Senior Center
- 3pm - Relay Races on Front Street
- 4:30pm-7:30pm - Adult Fishing Bowl Tournaments
- 5pm - Meat Raffle on Front Street
- 5-8pm - All Class Reunion at Foothills
- 6:30pm - Meat Raffle at Backus Legion
- Fireworks at Dusk
- 6:30-9pm - Outdoor Revival at Foothills
- 8pm-12pm - Street Dance with Wayne Renn Band
Aug 13
- 7:30-11:30am - Auxiliary Breakfast
- 12pm - 50/50 Drawing at Willards
- 1pm - Corn Cook Off and Meat Raffle at Willards
- 2-5pm - Legion Dance with Frankie Lamb - Chicken Dinner following Dance at Legion
- 5:30 Pm - Auxiliary Raffle Drawing
