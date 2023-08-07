Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
2023 Backus CornFest Celebration

August 11-13, 2023 - Decades of Fun in the Sun!

By Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 PM

Events this year will include many favorites: a parade, live music, vendors, kids' games, a fishing tournament, fireworks, and more! This year’s corn feed will again feature barbecue ribs!

AUG 11

  • 5:30pm - Meat Raffle (Legion)
  • 5:30-8pm - Battle of the Bands (Foothills)
  • 8-11pm - Street Dance with Sunride (Willards)
  • 9pm - Meat Raffle (Willards

Aug 12

(Fireworks at Dusk)

  • 8am-7pm - Vendor and Craft Fair
  • 8am-11am - Rocky Dock Fishing Tournament
  • 9am - Rolls and Coffee at Senior Center
  • 9am-12pm - Damascus Way presents Kids Games and Rides
  • 11am - Treasure Hunt Map at Pavilion
  • 11am-2pm - CornFest Lunch at Firehall with BBQ Ribs
  • 12pm - Games begin on Front Street
  • 1pm - Legion Horseshoe and Bean Bag Tournament (Signup Begins at 12pm)
  • 2pm - Cornfest Parade
  • 2pm - Cake Walk
  • 3pm - Bingo at Senior Center
  • 3pm - Relay Races on Front Street
  • 4:30pm-7:30pm - Adult Fishing Bowl Tournaments
  • 5pm - Meat Raffle on Front Street
  • 5-8pm - All Class Reunion at Foothills
  • 6:30pm - Meat Raffle at Backus Legion
  • Fireworks at Dusk
  • 6:30-9pm - Outdoor Revival at Foothills
  • 8pm-12pm - Street Dance with Wayne Renn Band

Aug 13

  • 7:30-11:30am - Auxiliary Breakfast
  • 12pm - 50/50 Drawing at Willards
  • 1pm - Corn Cook Off and Meat Raffle at Willards
  • 2-5pm - Legion Dance with Frankie Lamb - Chicken Dinner following Dance at Legion
  • 5:30 Pm - Auxiliary Raffle Drawing

