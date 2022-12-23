Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
2022 Holiday Greetings - Letters to Santa

Enjoy the students’ "Letters to Santa" and Merry Christmas to you all!

122322-pej-holiday-greetings.jpg
Detail from the cover of the 2022 Holiday Greetings - Letters to Santa issue. View the entire issue below. Use the "arrows" (&lt; and &gt;) on the left and right of the page image to change pages. Click on the page image to view the magazine full screen size.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal
December 23, 2022 12:01 PM
2022 Holiday Greetings - Letters to Santa

• Coloring contest from Pequot Lakes SuperValu

• Holiday greetings from area businesses

• Letters to Santa from area second-graders

Parents of area second graders have their chance to see their second graders’ letter to Santa in this Holiday Greetings section, a longtime tradition of the Echo Journal.

You’ll find letters to Santa Claus written by second-graders at Eagle View Elementary School, Pine River-Backus Elementary School, Nisswa Elementary School,

Crosslake Community School and a letter from a second grader at Foothills Christian Academy in Backus.

The letters are published as the students wrote them, and we thank the teachers for partnering with us in this holiday project.

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.

Find all our Special Sections and Publications here

