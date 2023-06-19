Pine River entrepreneur excited to join next generation business boom

PINE RIVER — Pine River residents have long had their eyes on the former Iron Hills Gun and Pawn building on Barclay Avenue next to the Community Bowl.

And just like that, a new gift shop there was open on Memorial Day weekend. Owner Emily Rader said she had actually purchased the space two years ago.

"Pine River has so much potential," Rader said. "I was always in love with this town. And I was harping on people for years, (saying) it's going to be the next town to pop off. So I bought it two years ago. I had a really ridiculously good price."

Everyday life seemed to get in the way of actually opening her business, until Rader suddenly felt like if she didn't open now, then when?

"It's either you have time and no money, or money and no time. And I've always been a server and I've always worked more than I should, so I kind of got locked into working," Rader said.

"I had gotten an opportunity to maybe go do some writing for a new company in Brainerd," she said. "I really love the owner. For some reason, him offering that made me realize I could I do a lot of things for other people in my jobs, and if I don't do this for myself and get it going, it's never gonna happen. I'm always gonna find an excuse to work somewhere else."

Rader already had a name for the shop, even before buying it. She's been doing woodworking from home for many years and thought the back of the shop might make a good space away from home. For a while she considered leasing the front to someone, but then she decided to go with a business out front instead.

"I have kind of been making signs on the side, custom things for people working with their logos, creating pieces for them. I think 2015 is when I called myself Black Sheep and gave myself the name," Rader said.

Emily Rader's Black Sheep Design + Gifts opened Saturday, May 27, 2023, after two years of prep in the former Iron Hills Gun and Pawn building in Pine River. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

When she eventually considered expanding into a storefront, she thought about offering other items. Shirts, games, inflatables for the lake and home decor. She opened the doors May 27 and said her shop has experienced an enthusiastic welcome from customers.

They especially enjoy her line of shirts and cabin decor with a sense of humor. Anything that is funny or slightly sassy has sold particularly well.

On top of getting a good price and feeling that she needed to make a move, Rader wanted to be part of the growing business community in Pine River.

"I'm really excited for Pine River, because this town really needed a little love and I think people are really interested and invested in growing this town," she said.

Rader's gift shop is all about local. If her products aren't local, she tries to get Minnesota made, or Midwest made or at least use small businesses owned by women or families.

"I've really tried to specifically pick things coming from other makers or local people," she said.

Rader's plans for the space include a small staff to sell items while she is crafting in the back. Eventually, however, she would like to have classes.

"So we're designing a classroom space where I have different artists that make things and maybe we we do earrings one week, and we do signs the next week, or we do kids classes," Rader said. "I would really love to do kids classes."

