Masberg Joins CTC as Senior Account Manager

BAXTER, MN - Kelly Masberg recently joined Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC) as a Senior Account Manager, working closely with CTC’s business members. Masberg started at CTC in January, after spending 11 years at Culligan Water as their General Manager. She graduated from The College of St. Scholastica with a bachelor’s degree, double majoring in Business Management and Organizational Development.

“I’m excited to be working at CTC because I’m part of a company that truly values their employees, members, and community,” said Masberg. “CTC has an incredible work culture and I’m looking forward to seeing where my CTC journey takes me!”

Masberg and the business account team provide one-to-one communication with local, regional, and national businesses, ensuring they have the latest in fiber internet, hosted phone systems, and other customized communication and technology services. Current internet speeds of up to 10 Gigabit (10,000 Megabits per second) are available to most businesses, regardless of their size, industry, or seasonality.

CTC is a technology advisor and full-service telecommunications company based in Brainerd, MN. Formed in 1952, CTC has grown into a complete communications provider offering telephone, high-speed internet, digital television, and IT services to businesses and residents throughout central and northern Minnesota. More information about CTC can be found at www.goctc.com.