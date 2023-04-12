Heittola Promoted at CTC

BAXTER, MN - Lisa Heittola has recently been promoted to the position of Director of Human Resources at Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC).

Heittola joined CTC in 2003 as the Administrative and Sales Assistant and has since held positions as a Customer Service Assistant, Customer Sales and Service Representative, HR Associate, HR Generalist, and HR/Office Manager.

“I am excited and honored to transition into this new leadership role,” said Heittola. “As we continue to expand our service areas, I will remain focused on maintaining our positive culture and will continue to provide the tools and resources needed for our employees to be successful in their roles.”

CTC provides fiber internet, managed WiFi and routing, hosted phones, and other business services. Current internet speeds of up to 10 Gigabit (10,000 Megabits per second) are available to businesses of all sizes, industries, and seasonality.

CTC is a technology advisor and full-service telecommunications company based in Brainerd, MN. Formed in 1952, CTC has grown into a complete communications provider offering telephone, high-speed internet, digital television, and IT services to businesses and individuals throughout central and northern Minnesota. More information about CTC can be found at www.goctc.com.