Alpine Ski: Pequot Lakes' Chaney qualifies for state

TAYLORS FALLS — For the third-straight year, Pequot Lakes junior Calia Chaney is headed to state after finishing seventh overall for the Brainerd Warriors alpine ski team at the Section 5 meet Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls.

Chaney posted a 1:08.03 combined score. She opened with a 10th-place time of 31.90, but then skied the seventh-fastest second run with a 36.13.

“Calia was awesome,” Warriors head coach Jim Ruttger said. “She had a great second run. The course suited her. It’s a difficult hill for smaller skiers because there is so much flatness. There’s a part that actually goes uphill before you tip over onto the pitch. She just obviously wanted another opportunity to get to state and that happened quite easily”

The top two teams and the top 10 individuals who are not on those teams advance to state, which began Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Chaney’s finish helped the Brainerd girls place 11th as a team.

Girls team scores: 1-St. Cloud Breakaways 405, 2-Blake 393, 3-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 370, 4-Wayzata 365, 5-Minnetonka 360, 6-Hopkins 354, 7-Detroit Lakes 340, 8-Mound Westonka 306, 9-Orono 297, 10-Breck 268, 11-Brainerd 228, 12-Champlin Park 208, 13-Lakes Area 208, 14-Annandale 185, 15-DeLaSalle 176, 16-St. Louis Park 173, 17-Robbinsdale Armstrong 162, 18-Northwest Alpine 75

Individual winner: Ella Dols (St. Cloud Breakaways) 1:04.5