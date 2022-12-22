Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity volunteers help left the wooden framework of Lori Hannahs' new home in Pequot Lakes when it was under construction earlier this year.
Local
Just in time for the holidays: Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity helps woman own new home
Lori Hannahs’ new two-bedroom home in Pequot Lakes was built with funds raised by the 2021 and 2022 performances of Dancing with the Lakes Area Stars.
December 22, 2022 03:32 PM
By  Frank Lee
122422-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Dec. 24, 2022
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
December 24, 2022 06:01 AM
By  Dan Determan
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
By  Peter Mohs
Weather wind snow impacts for Crow Wing and Cass.png
Local
Christmas travelers - beware of wind and whiteout conditions across Minnesota and Wisconsin
Cass and Crow Wing counties are under winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday
December 23, 2022 01:01 PM
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Must Reads
letters-to-santa-3-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Elementary School second graders write letters to Santa
December 23, 2022 03:01 PM
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
IMG_2597.JPG
Local
Custom apparel shop opens in Pine River
December 23, 2022 05:01 AM
By  Travis G. Grimler
Christmas for Kids Nisswa wrapping2.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids helps 44 families from Nisswa to Jenkins
December 23, 2022 02:01 PM
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Christmas for Kids Committee and volunteers.jpg
Local
Christmas for Kids Crosslake event raises $53,000
December 23, 2022 07:01 AM
Weather
Snow likely for your Christmas Day
December 24, 2022 03:00 PM
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Oslo, Norway, is north of us, but has milder winters
The main reason for this is the proximity of western Europe to the Atlantic Ocean.
December 23, 2022 05:00 AM
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: How flocking on Christmas trees is related to bird migration
These word meanings are related to sheep and date back at least to Middle English of the 1300s.
December 22, 2022 11:54 PM
By  John Wheeler
Dec. 15-20, 2022, e-paper archives for Echo Journal.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Dec. 15-21, 2022, e-edition headlines in the Echo Journal
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
122422-firearms-training-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes firearm safety begins in February
card-games-3-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: 500 game results from Dec. 13, 2022
education school hall
Minnesota
Mental health, suicidal thoughts among students alarm Minnesota Department of Health
More students are reporting struggles with their mental health and having serious consideration of suicidal thoughts. However, they're also making healthier decisions regarding substance use.
December 23, 2022 02:15 PM
By  Forum News Service
Sticha Tim
Business
Forum Communications Co. names Tim Sticha chief financial officer
“This is ... a signal of our company's commitment to growth and long-term success,” FCC’s Chief Operating Officer Bill Rouse says.
December 23, 2022 10:04 AM
By  Helmut Schmidt
A man holds up a sign during a protest
Minnesota
Year in review: A look back at top Minnesota stories from 2022
The election, strikes and the abortion debate made headlines in Minnesota this year.
December 23, 2022 09:00 AM
OBITUARIES
63a48138d14219023402d910.jpg
Candy McLaughlin
December 22, 2022 12:32 PM
Heather Butcher
December 21, 2022 11:32 AM
63a0e3592509e37ff79fa947.jpg
Gertrude “Debby” Pollock
December 20, 2022 09:32 AM
6398b8f74dd82d64de13979d.jpg
Lynda Lee (Eickhoff) Wilson
December 13, 2022 11:52 AM
SOB_tcm36-228153.jpg
Minnesota House panel approves $500 million renovation for state office building
Members of the House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee on Wednesday, Dec. 21, approved a plan to overhaul and expand the 90-year-old building.
Gov. Tim Walz
Gov. Tim Walz announces 6 new cabinet members
Cass County Board: 2023 county tax levy to increase by more than 5%
PTSD-linked officer suicide may fall under 'line of duty' death benefit, Minnesota appeals court rules
Courts logo image fsa.jpg
  1. Co-defendant in GOP operative sex trafficking case pleads guilty
  2. Police Blotter: Dec. 17, 2022
  3. FBI: Minnesota man prepared for ‘violent exchange’ with police, stated he’s ‘pro mass shooting’
122322-pej-holiday-greetings.jpg
Community
2022 Holiday Greetings - Letters to Santa
December 23, 2022 12:01 PM
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal
looking-back-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Looking Back: Dec. 21, 2022
December 22, 2022 06:01 AM
By  Dan Determan
pages-from-the-past-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Pages from the Past: Dec. 21, 2022
December 21, 2022 06:01 AM
By  Travis G. Grimler
122022-ask-a-trooper-plow-blade.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What is the legal length allowed for a snow plow blade?
December 20, 2022 03:01 PM
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
DUDE5425.jpg
Bad call? You better watch out, this Santa Claus is watching you
Mike Pope claims he hasn’t shaved in more than 20 years and looks at officiating as another way to give back to the community.
PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Gymnastics: Warrior gymnasts open season
Boys Basketball: Tigers top Ogilvie by 19
Chaney 8th at Wild Mountain
Craig Lida stands at the back of his boat in a harbor.
Northland Outdoors
The Great Loop: A north-central Minnesota man’s 6,000-mile journey
December 24, 2022 01:23 PM
By  Tim Speier
122422SLUSH cropped.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
December 23, 2022 05:22 PM
By  Brad Dokken
friday wind.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Christmas Weekend Outlook
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
By  Jared Piepenburg
WOLF
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
0121snow-coming.jpg
Weather leads to e-learning for Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus students
Both school districts used e-learning instead of snow days Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 14-15
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Making the Grade: Dec. 22, 2022
Contestants sought for Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition
Nisswa first graders enjoy Polar Express Day
Sunshine Foods
  1. What's the future of food and agriculture? A Purdue University economist shares his thoughts
  2. 3M to stop making 'forever chemicals,' to take up to $2.3B charge
  3. Minnesota family turns deer stand into lefse drive-thru
  1. Police claim Refugio Rodriguez killed himself. His family fears it was a hitjob, with evidence ignored
  2. 'Hazzard-ous' healer: How this Minnesota woman's deadly fasting methods finally caught up with her
  3. Minnesota church solves the mystery of an unusual box hidden in its walls
lilac tree snow damage Dec. 2022.jpg
Fielding questions: Winter snow damage to trees and shrubs, hoya houseplant flowering
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about losing branches due to recent wet, heavy snow accumulation.
Thumbnail - Garden.jpg
The health benefits of gardening might surprise you
The Last Windrow: A Christmas tradition - 'The Ugliest Little Christmas Tree'
Grim's Grub: A Christmas food too powerful?
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM
By  Devlyn Brooks
122322-pete-abler-christmas-hope.jpg
Members Only
Columns
As I See It: A Christmas of hope
December 23, 2022 06:01 AM
By  Pete Abler
E6B4F82C-4722-47E2-87F6-5F33EB000832.PNG
Columns
Why Scandinavian-heritage Americans eat lutefisk -- with one exception
December 23, 2022 05:30 AM
By  Katie Pinke
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: It's not fair
December 22, 2022 01:01 PM
hands-g271dc1073_1920.jpg
  1. Holiday travel and disrupted routines can be hard for people with Alzheimer's. Get tips that can help
  2. Want to reduce holiday stress and get a few laughs? Try making lefse
  3. 3 ways holiday traditions may help you handle the holiday blues
5034f4-20221222-snow-cleanup-hovland5-2000.jpg
  1. Are Minnesota's winters getting snowier? Well, yes, and no.
  2. Report: Black women and girls disproportionately targeted for violence in Minnesota
  3. Winter storm updates: As snow heads out, winds and whiteout conditions move in
bucket.jpeg
  1. klick! Photo Gallery: Minnesota Power Winter 2022 storm photos
  2. klick! Photo Gallery: Pine River Parade of Lights 2022
  3. klick! Photo Gallery: Santa's Bobbin' Into Town in Pequot Lakes 2022
112922-december-events-calendar.jpg
  1. Calendar: Dec. 21, 2022-Jan. 15, 2023 events
  2. Pequot Lakes lights up park for Santa's Bobbin' Into Town
  3. Calendar: Dec. 14-18, 2022, events in Brainerd lakes area
magazine-rack-cue.jpg
Magazine Rack
112322-pej-holiday-cover.jpg
Community
Where can I buy a paper copy of the Echo Journal?
Yes, you can still buy our weekly printed Echo Journal newspaper!
October 29, 2022 03:01 PM
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
prm-2022-worship-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2022 Holiday Worship Guide
Holiday church services guide to participating churches in the Brainerd Lakes Area.
November 19, 2022 12:01 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
prm-2023-nisswa-visitor-guide.jpg
Community
Nisswa Destination Visitor Guide - 2023
See you in Nisswa where the people are friendly and the air is always fresher!
December 13, 2022 05:01 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
prm-2022-23-pej-sports-preview.jpg
Community
Winter Sports Previews - 2022-23
PineandLakes Echo Journal Special Section
December 05, 2022 04:55 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
PRM-2022-PL-Winter-Sports-Poster.jpg
Community
2022-23 Patriots Winter Sports Schedule
2022-23 Pequot Lakes Winter Athletic Calendar
November 10, 2022 02:30 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
prm-22-23-PRB-Tigers-Fall-Sports.jpg
Sports
Pine River-Backus Schools Fall-Winter Sports Schedule
Complete schedules
September 02, 2022 03:57 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Echoland-Shopper-logo-head.jpg
Community
Where can I pick up a free copy of the Echoland Shopper?
The original Brainerd Lakes Area Marketplace
October 28, 2022 06:01 PM
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
prm-2022-dining-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2022 Lakes Area Dining Guide
The Lakes Area Dining Guide is an annual publication produced by the Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch.
May 27, 2022 11:01 AM
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
prm-2022-Veterans-Day-Salute.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Veterans Salute Magazine 2022
Remembering Veterans on Nov. 11 - and all year long.
November 10, 2022 11:45 AM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
Who are the people being held in custody in Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties? What crimes did they commit? See the current in-custody jail roster inmate lists - know what'a going on!
June 10, 2022 10:45 AM
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
prm-2022-pr-visitor-guide.jpg
Business
2022 Pine River Area Visitor Guide
"Like" and follow the Pine River Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and find us online at www.pinerivermn. com to stay up to date on local events!
January 06, 2022 02:00 PM
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
prm-2022-nisswa-guide.jpg
Business
2022 Nisswa Destination Guide
Join us this year in Nisswa, MN!
December 20, 2021 02:00 PM
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
BPS-lakes-visitor-guides.jpg
Lakes Area Visitor Guides
prm-2022-Cuyuna-Lakes-guide.jpg
Community
2022 Cuyuna Lakes Visitor Guide
Iron mine pits reclaimed by nature to create pristine lakes for kayaking and canoeing, now stocked full of trout and brimming with possibilities. Bike rails worthy of global acclaim now wind through this beautiful land we are so proud to call our backyard.
April 21, 2022 02:01 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
prm-love-of-the-lakes-2022.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Love of the Lakes 2022
Appreciate the beauty of our lakes, no matter what the season!
May 25, 2022 01:01 PM
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
prm-2022-Labor-Day-Progress.jpg
Business
2022 Brainerd Lakes Area Progress Edition
Growth, challenges and opportunities abound in the lakes area
September 06, 2022 01:31 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
prm-2022-Golf-Guide.jpg
Lifestyle
Brainerd Lakes Golf Guide 2022
Including the popular, "Tips from a Pro" features, schedules, and area course map and guide.
May 11, 2022 02:01 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
prm-her-voice-summer-2022.jpg
Her Voice Magazine - Summer 2022 issue
By Women. For Women. About Women.
June 22, 2022 12:01 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
marketing-solutions-product-book.jpg
Marketing Solutions
Comics and games are back!
News
Comics and Games are back!
Extra! Extra! You valued the comics and games features on our websites and let us know you missed them. We heard your feedback and are happy to announce our comics and games sections are back!
April 21, 2022 08:00 AM
By  Matt Sollid
prm-2022-pequot-lakes-pine-river-backus-graduations.jpg
Community
Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus Graduations - 2022
Digital Keepsake Edition - share with your families and friends.
June 02, 2022 03:01 PM
By  Echo Journal
prm-2022-kids-ad-design-1pej.jpg
Community
2022 Echo Journal Kids Ad Design Contest
Look at the creativity displayed in these winning entries!
May 16, 2022 01:30 PM
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch
Love-of-the-Lakes-pics-2048.jpg
Community
Love of the Lakes Magazine photo galleries
Enjoy these reader submitted photos of our beautiful lakes and more!
May 02, 2022 02:22 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
cover detail 2022 crow wing resource guide.jpg
Community
2022 Crow Wing Co. Resource Guide
Your guide to: Government, History, Organizations, Services, Churches, Schools and Events in Crow Wing Co.
January 19, 2022 01:00 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
todays-entertainment-tv-magazine.jpg
Today's TV Magazine
prm-2022-mn-home-magazine.jpg
Community
Minnesota Home Magazine 2022
BUILD • BUY • REMODEL - Enjoy reading this free magazine with all new home information!
May 02, 2022 04:06 PM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
her-voice-spring-2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Her Voice Magazine - Spring 2022
By Women. For Women. About Women.
February 24, 2022 01:00 PM
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2022-weddings-north.jpg
Lifestyle
Weddings North Magazine 2022
FEATURES:
March 30, 2022 01:01 PM
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, Minnesota
October 03, 2022 10:27 AM
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Cass County jail in Walker, Minnesota or the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, MN
October 03, 2022 10:30 AM
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
hubbard-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Hubbard County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Hubbard County jail in Park Rapids, Minnesota
November 25, 2022 11:58 AM
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
todd-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Todd County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Todd County jail in Long Prairie, Minnesota
November 25, 2022 12:10 PM
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
wadena-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Wadena County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Wadena County jail in Wadena, Minnesota
October 03, 2022 10:21 AM
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
2019-beltrami-in-custody.jpg
News
Beltrami County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Beltrami County jail in Bemidji, Minnesota
September 26, 2022 10:57 AM
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
itasca-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Itasca County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Itasca County jail in Grand Rapids, Minnesota
November 25, 2022 12:09 PM
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
clearwater-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Clearwater County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Clearwater County jail in Bagley, Minnesota
November 25, 2022 12:01 PM
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
prm-2022-election-guide-pej.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2022 Voter's Guide
It's 2022 election time.
October 08, 2022 03:01 AM
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
agweek_logo_squared.png
Agweek