Volleyball: Patriots' season ends against Park Rapids

The Panthers used a come-from-behind surge to win the first game 26-24 and won the second 25-21 before the Patriots came back with a 25-23 victory in the third.

In the fourth game, the Panthers answered back with a 25-18 victory to end the Patriots' season.

The Patriots were led by Clare Ganley in the game. She had 14 kills and one ace serve.

Karli Skog had nine kills, 21 set assists and 17 digs while Britt Kratochvil had six kills and 16 digs for a Patriot team that finishes 21-9 on the season.

"Reaching 21 wins is always a big accomplishment," coach Chris Ganley said. "They went to five games four times this year and won three of those four. They showed tremendous courage in all the matches they played. I am so proud of them. They also ended the season playing their best volleyball. That's always good. The Perham match was so exciting and had some of the longest volleys I saw this year. I know the fans loved that one too."

The Patriots part ways with five seniors - Clare Ganley, Karli Skog, Sannah Lohmiller, Addie Hubbard and Jacqueline Cook.

"My five seniors ... were wonderful leaders and role models," Ganley said. "They showed the younger players that you can train hard, win games and have fun doing it. They were our rocks when it came to winning close games. We will miss them."

Park Rapids 26 25 23 25

Pequot Lakes 24 21 25 18

Pequot Lakes statistics

Jenna Elfering 5 digs

Britt Kratochvil 6 kills, 1 ace serve, 16 digs

Addie Hubbard 3 kills, 1 set assists

Karli Skog 9 kills, 21 set assist, 2 ace serve, 17 digs, 1 block

Sannah Lohmiller 5 kills, 14 set assist, 1 ace serve, 3 digs

Chloe Seeling 1 kill

Arianna Merta 1 dig

Clare Ganley 14 kills, 1 ace serve

Mariah Rickard 1 set assists, 2 ace serves, 17 digs

Lydia Hubbard 1 dig, 1 block

Kate Bolz-Andolshek 3 kills

Overall: PL 21-9.