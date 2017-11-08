Volleyball: Patriots' season ends against Park Rapids
The Pequot Lakes Patriots volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 31, as the team fell to the top-seeded Park Rapids Panthers 3-1 in the South Subsection 8-2A championship game.
The Panthers used a come-from-behind surge to win the first game 26-24 and won the second 25-21 before the Patriots came back with a 25-23 victory in the third.
In the fourth game, the Panthers answered back with a 25-18 victory to end the Patriots' season.
The Patriots were led by Clare Ganley in the game. She had 14 kills and one ace serve.
Karli Skog had nine kills, 21 set assists and 17 digs while Britt Kratochvil had six kills and 16 digs for a Patriot team that finishes 21-9 on the season.
"Reaching 21 wins is always a big accomplishment," coach Chris Ganley said. "They went to five games four times this year and won three of those four. They showed tremendous courage in all the matches they played. I am so proud of them. They also ended the season playing their best volleyball. That's always good. The Perham match was so exciting and had some of the longest volleys I saw this year. I know the fans loved that one too."
The Patriots part ways with five seniors - Clare Ganley, Karli Skog, Sannah Lohmiller, Addie Hubbard and Jacqueline Cook.
"My five seniors ... were wonderful leaders and role models," Ganley said. "They showed the younger players that you can train hard, win games and have fun doing it. They were our rocks when it came to winning close games. We will miss them."
Park Rapids 26 25 23 25
Pequot Lakes 24 21 25 18
Pequot Lakes statistics
Jenna Elfering 5 digs
Britt Kratochvil 6 kills, 1 ace serve, 16 digs
Addie Hubbard 3 kills, 1 set assists
Karli Skog 9 kills, 21 set assist, 2 ace serve, 17 digs, 1 block
Sannah Lohmiller 5 kills, 14 set assist, 1 ace serve, 3 digs
Chloe Seeling 1 kill
Arianna Merta 1 dig
Clare Ganley 14 kills, 1 ace serve
Mariah Rickard 1 set assists, 2 ace serves, 17 digs
Lydia Hubbard 1 dig, 1 block
Kate Bolz-Andolshek 3 kills
Overall: PL 21-9.