Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Patriots' season ends against Park Rapids

    By WAYNE "WHEATIES" WALLIN Today at 10:50 a.m.
    The Patriots pose with their section runner-up medals following a 3-1 loss to Park Rapids Tuesday, Oct. 31. Front row, from left: Elle Olmscheid, Mirjana Ganley, Mariah Rickard, Arianna Merta and Jenna Elfering. Middle row: Britt Kratochvil, Chloe Seeling, Lydia Hubbard and Kate Bolz-Andolshek. Back row: Clare Ganley, Sannah Lohmiller, Addie Hubbard, Jacqueline Cook and Karli Skog. Submitted Photo

    The Pequot Lakes Patriots volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 31, as the team fell to the top-seeded Park Rapids Panthers 3-1 in the South Subsection 8-2A championship game.

    The Panthers used a come-from-behind surge to win the first game 26-24 and won the second 25-21 before the Patriots came back with a 25-23 victory in the third.

    In the fourth game, the Panthers answered back with a 25-18 victory to end the Patriots' season.

    The Patriots were led by Clare Ganley in the game. She had 14 kills and one ace serve.

    Karli Skog had nine kills, 21 set assists and 17 digs while Britt Kratochvil had six kills and 16 digs for a Patriot team that finishes 21-9 on the season.

    "Reaching 21 wins is always a big accomplishment," coach Chris Ganley said. "They went to five games four times this year and won three of those four. They showed tremendous courage in all the matches they played. I am so proud of them. They also ended the season playing their best volleyball. That's always good. The Perham match was so exciting and had some of the longest volleys I saw this year. I know the fans loved that one too."

    The Patriots part ways with five seniors - Clare Ganley, Karli Skog, Sannah Lohmiller, Addie Hubbard and Jacqueline Cook.

    "My five seniors ... were wonderful leaders and role models," Ganley said. "They showed the younger players that you can train hard, win games and have fun doing it. They were our rocks when it came to winning close games. We will miss them."

    Park Rapids 26 25 23 25

    Pequot Lakes 24 21 25 18

    Pequot Lakes statistics

    Jenna Elfering 5 digs

    Britt Kratochvil 6 kills, 1 ace serve, 16 digs

    Addie Hubbard 3 kills, 1 set assists

    Karli Skog 9 kills, 21 set assist, 2 ace serve, 17 digs, 1 block

    Sannah Lohmiller 5 kills, 14 set assist, 1 ace serve, 3 digs

    Chloe Seeling 1 kill

    Arianna Merta 1 dig

    Clare Ganley 14 kills, 1 ace serve

    Mariah Rickard 1 set assists, 2 ace serves, 17 digs

    Lydia Hubbard 1 dig, 1 block

    Kate Bolz-Andolshek 3 kills

    Overall: PL 21-9.

    Explore related topics:sportsvolleyballPequot Lakes volleyballPequot LakesPequotVolleyballPatriots
    Advertisement
    randomness