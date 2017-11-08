Cross Country: PL's Pierzinski 76th at state

Pierzinski, who was sidelined by injury for a portion of the season, finished 26th at the 2016 state meet.

"Reid gutted out a good race at state, coach Jeff Brever said. "Reid was placed on one of the inside starting lanes. He started off a little fast, trying to beat out runners to the first corner so he wouldn't get cut off, but he got a little over anxious and ended up about 12th place after the first 200 meters. With the injuries Reid has been through this year and not practicing for the first five weeks of the season he didn't have any base mileage, so when we tapered him for Sections I knew it would be difficult to repeat his top performance at the state meet.

"Reid has had a tremendous cross country career leading the team and has been an excellent role model for our future athletes. It will be difficult to replace Reid's leadership and skill level next season."

Team scores: 1-Perham 118, 2-St. James Area 148, 3-Mankato Loyola/Cleveland 154, 4-Lac Qui Parle Valley 172, 5-North Shore 175, 6-Jordan 184, 7-Greenway 195, 8-West Central 220, 9-la Crescent 223, 10-Staples-Motley 229, 11-Mora 247, 12-Mounds Park Academy 251, 13-Heritage Christian Academy 264, 14-Mountain Lake Area 273, 15-RAACHE 323, 16-Ada-Borup/Norman County West 351.

Individual winner: Matt Steiger (La Crescent) 15:44.8

Pequot Lakes results: 76-Reid Pierzinski 17:24.6