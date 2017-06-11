Wanted: Fly-tying enthusiasts

With the precision of an experienced fly caster, Ficocello routinely placed his fly within lipping distance of the carp. More than once, his 7-weight fly rod loaded up, heightening the anticipation of a potential strike.

But try as he might, Ficocello couldn't hook one of the hard-charging rough fish on this steamy June afternoon.

Close, but no carp.

"Carp are really tough to hook," Ficocello said. "They don't give you a real strong indication when they eat. It's more a flip of the tail or a puff of the gills."

Ficocello hadn't come to the river with the sole intent of fishing for carp, and so he had tied on a homemade smallmouth bass fly on which he'd removed the lead eyes and heavier parts.

The fly basically resembled a bunch of rabbit hair with a bit of flash, perhaps not the kind of thing a seed-sucking carp would find to its liking. But when a sizeable school of carp is swimming within a fly's cast, there's only one thing to do: Try to catch them.

"Usually with carp, the 'buggier' the better," Ficocello said of his fly preference. "It's tough because they're not like a gamefish where they bite and turn, where you feel a little punch.

"For all I know, they could have eaten it two dozen times."

Tying flies

Ficocello, 29, of Grand Forks has been hooked on fly fishing since a friend's dad showed him the ropes 20 years ago in his hometown of Forest Lake, Minn., north of the Twin Cities. The fever started with panfish and followed the traditional path of trout, bass, pike and, more recently, muskies.

Now, Ficocello, who works at Crary Real Estate and has lived in Grand Forks two years, is looking to find others with a similar passion and start a fly-tying club.

He recently launched a Facebook page, Forks Fly Tyers, and hopes to recruit fly tying enthusiasts of all skill levels. Ideally, he said, the club would start in August and meet once a month.

Growing up in Forest Lake, fly fishing had a large community of enthusiasts, Ficocello said.

"I've missed that, and I want to do that here," he said. "I know there's a lot of guys that live in this area that enjoy the same things I do, and I know there's a lot of people interested in learning how to get involved in this.

"My goal is to bring like-minded people together and do something that we enjoy."

As a young fly fisherman, Ficocello said learning to tie flies was a natural progression. From tiny trout flies about the size of a wood tick to muskie streamers that resemble a muskrat, he ties most of his flies and has accumulated a sizeable collection of flies and fly-tying equipment.

"I started tying flies as a kid with the feathers from our feathered pillows and sewing thread and slowly progressed to where it's an obsession of mine now," he said. "And if you ask my wife, it's more than an obsession."

If catching a fish on a fly is rewarding, catching a fish on a fly he's tied takes the satisfaction to a whole new level, Ficocello says.

The first fly he ever tied was a Wooly Bugger, an all-purpose fly that doesn't resemble much of anything but catches most everything. Tying big muskie streamers is the latest twist in his obsession, he says.

"I grew up trout fishing so I spent the first 15 years tying trout flies, and since then I've kind of moved away from the smaller stuff and really enjoy tying muskie flies," Ficocello said. "Spending a couple of hours behind the vice and meticulously tying something (that large) has really piqued my interest of late."

Ficocello, who gets all of his materials from Bob Mitchell's Fly Shop in St. Paul, says newbies can get started in fly tying for less than $100. But as interest grows into obsession, costs can mount, he warns.

"Once you really start to get after it and get more involved, the price tag keeps getting larger," he said. "I've acquired stuff over 20 years of tying so I'd say I've got a few thousand dollars worth of tying supplies."

Continuous quest

Ficocello's fly fishing fever has taken him to freshwater destinations across the country, most recently to northeast Georgia. He also has made several saltwater trips to Florida in hopes of catching a tarpon, a goal he's still trying to achieve.

It took him two years, but Ficocello checked another goal off the list last summer when he landed a muskie on Elk Lake in Itasca State Park in the final hours of his final muskie trip of the season.

The fish wasn't a behemoth, but it was a trophy just the same.

"I honestly have never seen such a pretty fish," Ficocello said. "The light was just perfect. It was that golden hour, and the fish just lit up."

The muskie hit within about 15 feet of the boat, so Ficocello was able to watch the encounter unfold, ending two years of casting and anguish in the process.

"It's the most terrifying, enjoyable thing you can encounter," Ficocello said. "That's what hooks guys."

Fly fishing offers an intimacy other types of angling can't provide, Ficocello said, but patience is crucial.

"There's just a lot more of a challenge to it," he said. "Sometimes, it's in vain. You're just standing there casting at fish and thinking 'why aren't they even coming close to eating it?' But there's something about it for me. It seems like you're way more focused on the water with fly fishing. You pay more attention to what's going on. Your target is usually 30 or 50 feet or less from you.

"To me, it's just a little more intimate. Then, when you hook into something big, you're in for a good time."

• For more information:

Anyone interested in joining the fly tying club Ficocello is hoping to launch can contact him via the Forks Fly Tyers Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Forks-Fly-Tyers-993297444138134.