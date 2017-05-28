I've covered Minnesota walleye openers in the past, but after spending the winter recovering from rotator cuff surgery—a recovery that's gone well but was every bit as slow as I'd heard it would be—I was more interested in catching walleyes than writing about them.

Three friends and I converged at Ballard's Resort near Baudette, Minn., and had an absolute blast.

While some people ring in the walleye opener by being on the water at the stroke of midnight, that's not necessary on Lake of the Woods or Rainy River, where we had good fishing while avoiding the brigade of bumper boats on the lake.

On the river at the crack of 10—as we're known for doing—we hadn't been fishing more than 10 minutes opening day when I felt a weight at the end of my line that was more of a presence than a "thunk."

The waiting is the hardest part when fish act that way, but a 16-inch walleye soon was in the livewell.

We toasted my first walleye since New Year's Day with champagne, and the fish and the weather cooperated throughout the weekend. After being cooped up most of the winter, getting back in a boat to laugh, spend time with good friends and catch some fish was a real treat.

May also served up the opportunity to witness a spectacle of nature north of the border, when co-worker Josh Komer and I visited the Narcisse Snake Dens in Manitoba just over an hour's drive north of Winnipeg. I later did my part for science when I helped a Nebraska research crew catch channel catfish on the Red River in Grand Forks as part of a telemetry project aimed at learning more about the movements of these hard-fighting fish.

Grand Forks catfish guide Brad Durick supplied his boat and locational know-how to steer the crew in the right direction, and I reeled in a couple of cats that now sport telemetry transmitters. The crew caught, tagged and surgically implanted radio transmitters in the 10 catfish they needed in less than four hours.

May also was a good month for foraging, and I found good numbers of morel mushrooms and wild asparagus with relatively minimal effort.

Where, you ask?

Nice try. ...

As any mushroom aficionado will attest, there's something special about the sight of a morel mushroom popping through the ground. If you've ever eaten one, you'll understand why people are even more tight-lipped about their favorite morel haunts than they are about favorite fishing holes.

I'm no aficionado when it comes to morels, but I'm pretty good at the tight-lipped part.

For me, finding morels is one of those shot-in-the-dark deals, and the places I find them one year often are barren the next. I've always heard they favor areas near the base of dead elm trees, but that's never really panned out for me.

Instead, I've found them in unlikely places, such as growing through the gravel on the shoulders of of country roads or in mossy areas next to outbuildings or forest edges.

Given that inconsistency, finding them is even more exciting.

It's a different story for wild asparagus, which in its own way is every bit as tasty as morels. Wild asparagus certainly is easier to pattern, and a spot that produces one year generally is good every year. Timing is crucial, though, and an asparagus stalk that's barely poking through the ground one day will be 3 feet tall and too fibrous to eat a few days later.

Another May highlight occurred one night a few days after the fishing opener, when the fruits of our foraging came together with a meal of morel mushrooms, wild asparagus and fresh walleye.

Washed down with a cold mug of my friend's home-brewed porter, it was a meal made for the month of May.

A good month it was.