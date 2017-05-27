Conservation officer weekly report - May 22, 2017

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd No. 2) worked sport fishing and all-terrain vehicle enforcement this week. Poor weather conditions have discouraged some anglers. A call was received and investigated of an individual shooting at geese that were occupying his front lakeside lawn. The individual admitted to being frustrated with the nuisance fowl and also claimed to have removed three shovels full of lawn fertilizer. Five .22 shells were discovered at the scene and enforcement action was taken.

CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) worked angling and ATV enforcement throughout the week. CO McGowan also assisted other law enforcement agencies with calls for service. Enforcement action was taken for walleye over limits and boating violations.

CO Tim Collette (Crosslake) took a report of a bear that had killed a deer and drug it across the person's yard in the daylight. The deer was found a short distance into the woods but appeared to be a car-killed deer. A reminder that bears do not have an abundance of food right now and to remove bird feeders and open garbage containers. Several reports of beavers doing damage were also reported and permits issued to have them removed. Anglers are finding that several days of rain and cold weather have put a damper on angling success.