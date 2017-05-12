"It's too close to tell. We should have everything," said Wayne Godfrey, co-owner of Godfrey's in Backus. "We should hopefully have shiners. Normally with an early ice-out we would know for sure, but the water cooled off. Not saying we won't have shiners. I'm hoping to have a ton of them, but I don't know. There should be rainbows, fatheads. We've had a lot more leeches already trapped this year because of early ice-out. There should be a better than average bite on leeches this year because of that early ice-out."

--- --- ---

SIDEBAR:

Weather forecast

Weather.com calls for a mostly sunny Saturday, May 13, walleye and northern pike fishing opener. The high temperature is estimated at 67 degrees with a low of 45 degrees and 0 percent precipitation. Eight mile per hour winds are expected from the north-northeast. Humidity is predicted to be approximately 44 percent.

--- --- ---

Other bait shop owners experienced a similar shortage of shiner minnows leading up to the week of opener.

"It's been up and down weather," said Kyle Krueger, owner of Boomer's Bait and Tackle in Nisswa. "Once the water starts warming up they should start coming in. I talked to my bait supplier and they don't think they'll have any issues."

Krueger said spottail shiners are one of the most popular varieties of shiner minnows, though some bait stores may supplement their spottails with other varieties due to shortages.

"Shiners are the No. 1 thing most people use," said Sherree Wicktor, owner of S&W Bait between Brainerd and Nisswa. "Nowadays they call it a shiner hook and jig. A lot of them like spottails but nowadays it doesn't matter much what type of shiner. Also there's such a shiner shortage anyway that we have a variety of kinds. On Gull Lake the golden shiner is more popular than spottail."

Due to changing water temperatures, tactics could vary somewhat. Where many people fish the warmer shallows of lakes during early season for walleyes, it is possible that some walleyes could move deeper if water temperatures increase enough.

"Certainly it could make fish bite a lot shallower," Godfrey said. "Walleye spawned a while ago so I don't think they'll be in that really early cold water shallow as much. I think more of them will be heading out a little bit. I still think the shallow bite will be pretty good."

"I think it's going to be nice," Wicktor said. "The water should warm up and surprise us from what we've had now. The up and down weather now has sent the crappies in and out. They are really shallow again. I'm willing to assume the walleyes are going to be shallow also."

Godfrey said he might venture into water as deep as 20 feet to try to catch resting males.

"I'll probably be out the evening before running rapalas shallow, then during daylight hours I'll run shiners if I have them or leeches if I don't," Godfrey said. "I'll probably be on Pine Mountain (Lake) and I usually start shallow there, especially if wind is blowing. It's too far ahead to know what weather will be like, but the bite can be pretty good shallow, but then I'm not afraid to go out even to the 20s on Pine Mountain on opener for depth - deeper than most people will fish. A lot of time the males are sitting out there after spawn eating. I've done really well with them."

As for tactics, there is a fair amount of consensus for jigs with minnows.

"A lot of people are going to use a variety of tactics whether it be leeches or crawlers, but by far the most popular method on opener is typically a spottail shiner on a jig," Krueger said.

People should not, however, be afraid to try nightcrawlers or leeches.

"They also like leeches and nightcrawlers," Wicktor said. "More people prefer leeches and nightcrawlers."

Wicktor recommended the north or south ends of Gull Lake where shallow bays are productive, though Round Lake could have warmer water. Krueger said anglers on opening day also enjoy Whitefish and Pelican lakes. Godfrey vouched for Leech Lake or Pine Mountain Lake farther north based on winter production of walleyes.

"Leech was so good this winter," Godfrey said. "A lot of bigger fish were caught. I really think Leech will have a great year again. Opener should be very good there. Between Leech and Pine Mountain, they should be the best two around for opener."