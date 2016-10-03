Curse that bloomin' tansy!

My wife and I were about to leave the family cabin for a short bike ride one late afternoon on a recent weekend. Our departure was unexpectedly arrested by a neighbor who had walked over from his family's nearby property, having come to share some of the smoked salmon he harvests on trips to Alaska almost every year.

Based on prior experience, most any activity is worth delaying for some of his smoked salmon, and we thanked him profusely.

What we were not prepared for was the passionate speech he then launched into, on the evils of an invasive species that was thriving almost under our noses. It wasn't Eurasian watermilfoil, though that aquatic plant is known to have gained a foothold in a few reaches of our lake. It was not purple loosestrife, that attractive but tenacious invader that chokes out native cattails in many wetlands. Nor was it zebra mussels, the lake ecosystem-altering shelled creature that many fear will eventually inhabit the majority of our popular lakes.

No, his expletive-peppered rant was inspired by a common looking plant he had stumbled upon while walking from his property to ours, on the way encountering a patch of "weeds" that was as offensive to him as it was unknown to me. "Tansy!" he more or less snarled, his lips tightening in a grimace on a face that was a study in undiluted disgust. "They're poisonous," he continued, "they're full of alkaloids, and can kill an animal that eats them."

Obviously, you pay attention to anyone who is that passionate, never mind what inspires the passion. Being keenly interested in the workings of nature, my attention went beyond politeness. As for my wife, it was probably both genuine interest and genuine shock, seeing a level of wrath one might expect for such disappointments as marital infidelity, or losing a winning lottery ticket.

I had no idea that this knee-high herbaceous plant, whose half-inch yellow flowers resemble a subminiature sunflower, was invasive and poisonous. Turns out it was imported from Europe chiefly for use in floral arrangements; some say it also has medicinal properties.

As so often happens with species transported to places far from their original home, "life finds a way," to quote a memorable line from the classic movie "Jurassic Park." Inevitably, the plant found its way beyond the cultivated beds of nurseries, and the rest is history.

Much like purple loosestrife behaves in our wetlands, tansy crowds out native flowers and herbaceous (soft) plants that grow in our ditches, in grasslands, and along our field and forest edges.

One of the tansy's habits that aids in its dispersal from one location to another is dropping seeds in winter. Here in Minnesota, those seeds are likely to fall on ground covered by snow, then to be blown by wind to other locations, where in spring they take root. It is found most commonly in north central and northern Minnesota, other northern tier states and the southern edges of the Canadian provinces that lie above us.

Perhaps another reason our neighbor was so agitated over finding the tansy bordering his cabin property was due to the experience he's had on his land elsewhere. Despite being one of the least known of Minnesota's invasive species, tansy is on the state's Prohibited Noxious Weed List. As such, by law a landowner can be required to adopt control measures to prevent its thriving and spreading.

Our neighbor, who owns several hundred acres a short drive to the west, was required to spray that land in an attempt to keep it in check. At his own expense, to boot. Seeing it growing right under his nose caused a reaction you might expect when a toreador waves a red flag in front of a bull.

Unfortunately, tansy has become widespread across much of Minnesota. It's considered by the state's regulatory agencies to be as threatening as the better-known and more visible purple loosestrife. Perhaps because of heightened public interest in protecting Minnesota's wetlands, the damaging effects of purple loosestrife have come under the microscope while the tansy has escaped it. The fact that tansy resembles other fall-flowering weeds and wildflowers may help it blend in and attract little attention.

It's somewhat ironic that tansy was imported as a decorative plant that "got away" into natural environments where it has become an almost uncontrollable pest. Ironic, because that's also the way that the lake and waterway-clogging Eurasian watermilfoil became a menace here in the United States.

It was originally imported for use in tropical fish aquariums. It was turned loose by some unthinking clod emptying aquarium tanks outdoors, and eventually worked its way westward from the eastern United States, hitchhiking on trailers and boats as plant fragments that were capable of propagating in other waters into which those trailered boats were launched.

It's unfortunate that passion is not enough to control or eradicate an invasive species. If it were, our neighbor would be a lethal weapon in the fight against tansy, a relatively unknown but very real environmental problem.