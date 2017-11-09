Trap shooting: PL shooters finish first in conference

The team had 11 boys among the top 25 shooters in the conference: Hunter Ebnet, Collin Stattelman, Josh Pettit, Matthew Fabian, Ethan Jordan, Brock Andrews, Gavin Norring, Dalton Ebnet, Dawson Rickard, Hunter Hoffbeck and Bryce Fabian. Hunter Ebnet, Stattelman, Pettit, Fabian, Jordan, Andrews and Norring are also ranked in the top 100 shooters in the state.

The team also had four girls among the top 25: Jordan Goddard, Sydney Dorion, Autumn Dingman and Frankie Holmgren.

Hunter Ebnet also finished second in the conference in season average, hitting 24.2 targets per round.

The coach for the Pequot Team was Scott Goddard. All athletes shot at Wild Acres Game Farm.