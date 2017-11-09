Hockey: North Stars split games with La Crosse

The Stars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period Friday, with goals coming from Josh Maucieri and Alex Flicek, before the Freeze responded in the second with a goal of their own.

Austin Langworthy scored for the North Stars in the late minutes of the third period and Kaymen Kitchen scored an insurance goal in the final minute before the Freeze scored a too-little-too-late goal with 17 seconds left to play.

Goalie Lucas Ehrlich recorded 22 saves in the game.

On Saturday, the Freeze jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first period before Maucieri and Tate Steffan scored goals within a minute of each other in the second period to give the Stars a 2-1 lead at the second intermission.

The Freeze tied the game five minutes into the third period, by Langworthy found the net 42 seconds later to regain the lead. However, La Crosse would score once more in the period and send the game to overtime, where they scored again after just 35 seconds of play.

Goalie Bronson Moore tallied 38 saves.