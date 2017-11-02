Football: Patriots topple Yellowjackets, win section title

"We have been wanting this game since our freshman year," quarterback Blake Lane said. "Everyone came out with a ton of heart, and that's all we wanted to do."

The Yellowjackets scored first early in the first quarter, but the Patriots responded with three straight touchdowns to secure a lead they would not give up.

Lane threw two touchdown passes, one to Traut and the other to Maxx Schindel, and Devan Psyck scored two second-half touchdowns for the Patriots. The Patriots did not punt once in the game.

"We lost to Perham earlier this year, and I think everyone got a wake-up call," coach Chip Lohmiller said. "They dedicated themselves and they paid attention at practice. It's great because they guys are giving 100 percent, and that's all you can ask. They get along. They have great leadership from the seniors and I'm just proud of them and grateful to have these kids."

The Patriots will play the winner between Mora and Hill City in Alexandria next week.