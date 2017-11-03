Area Volleyball: PR-B, W-DC capture subsection championships

Rush City was ranked ninth in Class 1A and had won 14 matches in a row before Thursday.

PR-B plays the South A No. 1 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa/South B No. 1 Royalton winner for the section championship at Pierz at 7 p.m. Saturday. BBE is 17-13 and Royalton 22-7.

Bailey Wynn contributed 13 kills, Emma Barchus 25 digs, Gabby Rainwater 13 digs and Rylie Hirschey 35 set assists for PR-B, which has won its last seven matches, 20 of its last 21.

PR-B, which doesn't have a senior on its roster, had to contend with a tall Rush City team that listed two juniors over 6 feet. The 6-2 Jamie Guptill delivered 16 kills and 6-0 Shawna Mell 14 for Rush City, which finished 22-4.

"We played out of our minds," Semmler said. "We just had a lot more energy. Overall this was the best game of the year for the team and for myself by far."

Rush City 25 22 16 25 10

Pine River-Backus 16 25 25 22 15

Pine River-Backus statistics

Alyssa Semmler 23 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs, 1 set assist

Anna Downie 1 dig

Anna Felthous 1 set assist, 3 digs, 6 kills

Ariana Kramp 1 ace

Bailey Wynn 9 digs, 13 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace serve

Ellie Smith 1 dig

Emma Barchus 25 digs, 1 ace serve

Gabby Rainwater 13 digs, 8 kills, 1 block

Jaime Johnson 1 set assist, 2 digs, 2 kills, 3 blocks

Olivia Adkins 7 digs

Rylie Hirschey 35 set assists, 8 digs, 1 kill, 2 ace serves

Overall: PRB 23-6. Next: Pine River-Backus vs. South A No. 1 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa/South B No. 1 Royalton winner for Section 5-1A championship at Pierz 7 p.m. Saturday.

W-DC 3, Barnesville 0

PELICAN RAPIDS—Casey Volkmann registered 20 kills and 10 digs as the North No. 1 Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines swept the North No. 3 Barnesville Trojans 3-0 for the North Subsection 6-1A championship Thursday.

W-DC, ranked sixth in Class 1A, received 14 digs from Lila Lohmiller, 36 set assists from Ashley Adams and 10 kills from Ellie Miron.

"We came out and probably played our best game of the year," W-DC coach Sue Volkmann said.

Barnesville 9 7 15

Wadena-DC 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Aly Daigneault 3 digs, 4 kills,

Lila Lohmiller 14 digs

Ashley Adams 7 blocks, 36 set assists, 8 digs

Courtny Warren 1 kill, 6 digs

Kennedy Gravelle 6 kills, 4 blocks

Katlyn Heaton 1 ace, 5 digs

Casey Volkmann 20 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs, 1 set assist

Ellie Miron 10 kills, 3 blocks

Kylee Hopp 1 set assist, 2 digs, 1 block

Overall: WDC 24-6. Next: North No. 1 Wadena-Deer Creek vs. South No. 1 Underwood for Section 6-1A championship Saturday at site TBA and time TBA.