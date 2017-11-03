Search
    Area Volleyball: PR-B, W-DC capture subsection championships

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Pine River-Backus’ Gabby Rainwater (3), Alyssa Semmler (15) and Rylie Hirschey (22) celebrate a point Thursday against Rush City during the North Subsection 5-1A championship match at Little Falls. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video

    PR-B 3, Rush City 2

    LITTLE FALLS—Alyssa Semmler hammered 23 kills as the North B No. 1 Pine River-Backus Tigers outlasted the North A No. 1 Rush City Tigers 3-2 for the North Subsection 5-1A championship Thursday.

    Rush City was ranked ninth in Class 1A and had won 14 matches in a row before Thursday.

    PR-B plays the South A No. 1 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa/South B No. 1 Royalton winner for the section championship at Pierz at 7 p.m. Saturday. BBE is 17-13 and Royalton 22-7.

    Bailey Wynn contributed 13 kills, Emma Barchus 25 digs, Gabby Rainwater 13 digs and Rylie Hirschey 35 set assists for PR-B, which has won its last seven matches, 20 of its last 21.

    PR-B, which doesn't have a senior on its roster, had to contend with a tall Rush City team that listed two juniors over 6 feet. The 6-2 Jamie Guptill delivered 16 kills and 6-0 Shawna Mell 14 for Rush City, which finished 22-4.

    "We played out of our minds," Semmler said. "We just had a lot more energy. Overall this was the best game of the year for the team and for myself by far."

    Rush City 25 22 16 25 10

    Pine River-Backus 16 25 25 22 15

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Alyssa Semmler 23 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs, 1 set assist

    Anna Downie 1 dig

    Anna Felthous 1 set assist, 3 digs, 6 kills

    Ariana Kramp 1 ace

    Bailey Wynn 9 digs, 13 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace serve

    Ellie Smith 1 dig

    Emma Barchus 25 digs, 1 ace serve

    Gabby Rainwater 13 digs, 8 kills, 1 block

    Jaime Johnson 1 set assist, 2 digs, 2 kills, 3 blocks

    Olivia Adkins 7 digs

    Rylie Hirschey 35 set assists, 8 digs, 1 kill, 2 ace serves

    Overall: PRB 23-6. Next: Pine River-Backus vs. South A No. 1 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa/South B No. 1 Royalton winner for Section 5-1A championship at Pierz 7 p.m. Saturday.

    W-DC 3, Barnesville 0

    PELICAN RAPIDS—Casey Volkmann registered 20 kills and 10 digs as the North No. 1 Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines swept the North No. 3 Barnesville Trojans 3-0 for the North Subsection 6-1A championship Thursday.

    W-DC, ranked sixth in Class 1A, received 14 digs from Lila Lohmiller, 36 set assists from Ashley Adams and 10 kills from Ellie Miron.

    "We came out and probably played our best game of the year," W-DC coach Sue Volkmann said.

    Barnesville 9 7 15

    Wadena-DC 25 25 25

    Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

    Aly Daigneault 3 digs, 4 kills,

    Lila Lohmiller 14 digs

    Ashley Adams 7 blocks, 36 set assists, 8 digs

    Courtny Warren 1 kill, 6 digs

    Kennedy Gravelle 6 kills, 4 blocks

    Katlyn Heaton 1 ace, 5 digs

    Casey Volkmann 20 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs, 1 set assist

    Ellie Miron 10 kills, 3 blocks

    Kylee Hopp 1 set assist, 2 digs, 1 block

    Overall: WDC 24-6. Next: North No. 1 Wadena-Deer Creek vs. South No. 1 Underwood for Section 6-1A championship Saturday at site TBA and time TBA.

