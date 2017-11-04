Trap Shooting: Crosslake ends season with 7 top-25 shooters
The Crosslake Community School trap shooting team finished the fall season ranked fourth in Conference 9A.
The team had three male shooters - Hunter Johnson, Wade Loeffler and Christian Tappe - ranked among the top 25 shooters in the conference. Johnson is also ranked among the top 100 shooters in the state.
Additionally, four female shooters - Annika Wiczek, Maddie Pettit, Jessica Fabian and Avery Larson - found themselves in the rankings, with Wiczek ranked first overall and Pettit ranked third.
Johnson, Pettit and Loeffler were also members of the "25 Straight" club.