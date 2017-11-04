Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Trap Shooting: Crosslake ends season with 7 top-25 shooters

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 6:00 a.m.
    The fall 2017 Crosslake Community School trap shooting team. Submitted

    The Crosslake Community School trap shooting team finished the fall season ranked fourth in Conference 9A.

    The team had three male shooters - Hunter Johnson, Wade Loeffler and Christian Tappe - ranked among the top 25 shooters in the conference. Johnson is also ranked among the top 100 shooters in the state.

    Additionally, four female shooters - Annika Wiczek, Maddie Pettit, Jessica Fabian and Avery Larson - found themselves in the rankings, with Wiczek ranked first overall and Pettit ranked third.

    Johnson, Pettit and Loeffler were also members of the "25 Straight" club.

    Explore related topics:sportscrosslake trap shootingCrosslakeTrap shootingTrap
    Advertisement
    randomness