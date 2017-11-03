Ice Hockey: North Stars split weekend games

On Friday, the Stars found themselves in a 4-0 deficit before Austin Langworthy found the back of the net midway through the second period.

The Stars scored twice more in the third period - one coming from Dawson Kram and the other from Andrew Heckaman - but the Blizzard scored four more insurance goals.

Goalie Bronson Moore recorded 35 saves in the game.

On Saturday, the Stars jumped out to an early lead thanks to two Langworthy goals, with assists coming from Jared Fladebo, Alex Flicek and Tate Steffan.

Langworthy scored another goal in the second period and another late in the third with an assist from Maucieri to counter the Ice Hawk offense.