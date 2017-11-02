Area Football: 4 area teams battling for state spot

Five different running backs have led the Pierz rushing attack on its way to a 9-0 season and a spot in the Section 6-3A final Friday at St. Cloud State against No. 3-seeded New London-Spicer.

Pierz's offensive line has paved the way for 2,739 yards rushing and 46 touchdowns. Jalen Jansen leads Pierz's rushing attack with 615 yards and 11 TDs on just 94 carries. Reese Kapsner has 530 yards and seven TDs on 73 carries. Carson Huls has carried 60 times for 419 yards and nine TDs. Luke Girtz has four TDs and 358 yards on 56 carries and Alex Funk has scored five times behind the Pioneers' line.

--- --- --- --- ---

No. 1 Pierz (9-0) vs. No. 3 New London-Spicer (7-3)

What: Section 6-3A Final

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: St. Cloud State University

Last: Teams have never faced each other

--- --- --- --- ---

"They're playing very well," Pierz head coach Leo Pohlkamp said. "That's been one of the positives—we've been able to keep tight end to tight end healthy. They've been getting better. We've seen almost every imaginable defense that people can throw at us. The kids figure it out, but we have to be able to run the ball to win this game.

"When you're running the ball 4, 5, 6 yards a carry, and then you run play action and we hit a 50-some-yard pass for a touchdown right before halftime."

Pierz has only thrown 51 passes, but completed 28 for 448 yards and six TDs. Ben Herold is the top receiver with 15 catches for 324 yards.

"It's been a very different year for us when you look at the stats," Pohlkamp said. "Who do you key on for us? Well, you can't really key on anybody because they all step up at different times. Before, we always had that back that went over 1,000 yards, but now we're thinking 500 is probably a goal for a few of them."

If the offense is sputtering, then Pierz can always rely on its defense, which is allowing a Class 3A-low 5.9 points per game.

Alec Lochner leads the Pioneers with 4.5 sacks. Luke Girtz has three fumble recoveries and leads the team with 58 tackles. Terryl Scholl has three interceptions.

New London-Spicer averages 35.0 points-per game.

"They're very athletic and they have a receiver who makes a lot of plays for them," Pohlkamp said. "Their quarterback is a scrambler with a big arm. They have a good running back and they're big. Geez, they're big. They have a couple 300-pounders on the line. They're for real. We're going to have to come up with a pretty good plan because they have a lot of weapons on offense."

This will be the first time Pierz has ever played New London-Spicer. The Wildcats sneaked past St. Cloud Cathedral 28-21 in the section quarterfinals and eliminated Albany 28-20 in the semifinals. NL-S lost to Albany in the regular-season finale 38-36.

This is Pierz's fifth-straight section final. They've won the four previous games, all of which have been played at St. Cloud State. The Pioneers are 5-1 at Husky Field with the one loss to Rochester Lourdes in a heartbreaking state semifinal loss.

However, this might be the first time Pierz is completely healthy entering a section final game.

"We are 100 percent," Pohlkamp said. "Isn't that crazy? It's unreal you can play nine games, especially, when you think back to our state championship team two years ago and we had six kids who were getting their ankles taped. (Assistant coach) Rick Sczublewski is working up a sweat just taping guys up. It's just one of those years. We've been really, really healthy."

---

No. 1 Perham (7-2) vs. No. 2 Pequot Lakes (7-2)

Since a weather-delayed bitter defeat, the Pequot Lakes Patriots have been the hottest team in Section 8-3A.

Unfortunately that defeat came to the top-seeded Perham Yellowjackets in a game that started Sept. 15, but didn't end until Sept. 18 because of lightning. Leading heading into the delay, No. 2-seeded Pequot fell 32-19 to the Yellowjackets.

Since that loss, Pequot has rattled off six straight victories and outscored opponents 214-27, including shutouts in its last three wins.

--- --- --- --- ---

No. 1 Perham (7-2) vs. No. 2 Pequot Lakes (7-2)

What: Section 8-3A Final

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Fargodome

Last: Perham defeated Pequot Lakes 32-19 Sept. 15 and Sept. 18

--- --- --- --- ---

Pequot's defense is allowing just 9.1 points per game. That's third only to Pierz and Two Harbors (which has been eliminated) among Class 3A schools. That Patriots defense will have its hands full against Perham, which is averaging 34.6 points per game.

"We just have to pressure the quarterback and then have good pass coverage," said Pequot head coach Chip Lohmiller. "They're a big-play team. They usually get a couple big plays a game. They throw for more than 350 yards per game. I'm not sure, but they throw a lot. We have to know our assignments and get some pressure in the face of the quarterback and if they do make a big play, don't get down on ourselves and continue to play football.

"We have a lot of great athletes, who know their position well. They are disciplined. Everybody has an assignment. They trust their teammates and they play together as a team."

Pequot's offense is explosive, too. The Patriots average 34.0 points per game thanks to a balanced attack.

Nathan Traut has rushed for 908 yards and 10 TDs on 104 carries. Quarterback Blake Lane, fullback Calvin Maske and halfback Deven Psyck are all close to surpassing 400 yards for the season.

Lane has thrown for 837 yards and seven TDs on 44 of 95 passing. Austin Young has caught 22 of those passes for 453 yards and four TDs. Traut has 11 catches for 203 yards and Zach Sjoblad has eight receptions for 198 yards and two TDs.

"We are pretty balanced offensively," Lohmiller said. "We have a lot of speed. Across the board, I think we're a little quicker than they are. They have some great athletes, don't get me wrong, but as a whole our entire team is quicker than they are."

This is the fifth-straight section final for Pequot, which lost the previous four all to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Pequot got over that hump in convincing fashion when it defeated DGF 34-0 in the section semifinals.

"That Perham loss really helped us throughout the season because we really emphasized how we really need to watch film," Lohmiller said. "They needed to understand what we were talking about and how we gameplan for certain situations.

"We didn't have the best pregame prior to that second round of the game. We were a little disappointed in our players for not applying themselves to what we were looking at. We haven't lost a game since then and I think the guys understand what needs to be done."

---

No. 1 Pillager (8-2) vs. No. 2 West Central (6-4)

Is there such thing as a good loss?

Since its regular-season finale loss to Staples-Motley Oct. 18, the Pillager Huskies have outscored their two opponents 90-7.

Granted, the top-seeded Huskies opened with winless Long Prairie-Grey Eagle and played No. 4-seeded Morris, but Pillager is playing well on both sides of the ball. The Huskies are averaging 33.8 points a game, while holding opponents to just 12.2 points per game.

--- --- --- --- ---

No. 1 Pillager (8-2) vs. No. 2 West Central (6-4)

What: Section 6-2A Final

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Fargodome, Fargo, N.D.

Last: Pillager defeated West Central 42-12 Sept. 30

--- --- --- --- ---

"What we've been doing (on offense) has been working pretty well so far," Pillager head coach Paul Peterson said. "Our offensive line is really coming together. They're doing a great job and you can see that in a variety of yardage from all of our backs. Everybody is having success and we're pleased with that.

"We're going to continue to improve that and be prepared for Friday's game."

Pillager has rushed for 3,131 yards in its 10 games. Dylan Loftis leads the charge with 1,183 yards and 16 touchdowns on 141 carries. Eli Horn has 812 yards and 10 TDs on 98 carries. Logan Gjovik has five TDs and 423 yards on 74 carries.

Quarterback Josh Doss has thrown for 536 yards and five touchdowns on 38 of 81 passing. Loftis has caught three of those touchdowns on seven total receptions. Horn leads the team with nine catches for 105 yards.

West Central enters Friday's game with a 6-4 record, but have been outscored this season by a 21.4 to 23.7 points-per-game average. The Knights needed a comeback to knock off No. 6 seed Wadena-Deer Creek Saturday to advance.

But Peterson and the Huskies won't overlook their opponent.

"They do a variety of things," said Peterson. "They're balanced and like to try and find what our weaknesses are and exploit those. That's what we're trying to correct and prepare for."

PIllager knocked off Ottertail Central 29-6 in last year's Section 6-2A final at the Fargodome. Peterson didn't say if last year's success was a benefit to his team. Instead he decided to concentrate on the game at hand.

"It's just exciting," Peterson said. "We're just fortunate to have this opportunity to go and get a chance to play in the Fargodome again. It was one of our team goals and now we have to go and put forth a perfect game and get a victory."

---

No. 1 Verndale (10-0) vs. No. 2 Brandon-Evansville (9-1)

For the second straight year, the Verndale Pirates will take an unbeaten record into the Section 4 Nine-Man final.

And for the second straight year, the Pirates will face a team they beat during the regular season when the No. 1-seeded and No. 3-ranked Pirates face No. 2-seeded Brandon-Evansville 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Fargodome.

Verndale picked off the Chargers 34-20 in Week 1. Since then, Verndale has outscored opponents 51.5 to 12.6. The Pirates' 51.5 points-per game average leads all state Nine-Man teams.

--- --- --- --- ---

No. 1 Verndale (10-0) vs. No. 2 Brandon-Evansville (9-1)

What: Section 4, Nine-Man Final

When: 12:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Fargodome, Fargo, N.D.

Last: Verndale defeated Brandon/Evansville 34-26 Week 1

--- --- --- --- ---

The Pirates are led by quarterback Mack Jones, who has rushed for 979 yards and 17 TDs on 116 attempts. He's also thrown for 1,544 yards and 19 TDs on 78 of 142 passing.

Luke Weniger has rushed for 668 yards and six TDS on 63 carries. He's also caught 30 passes for 606 yards and nine more scores.

Josh Bounds has 10 rushing touchdowns and 345 yards, while Samuel Moore has 19 catches for 474 yards and four TDs.

"This is the most balanced we've been in a long time," said Verndale head coach Mike Mahlen. "It's pretty key. It's no secret, Jones is our best runner and he's also our thrower. That's not a secret to anybody. We probably don't have that balance there as far as a running attack that we've had in the past. We have some good runners. Luke Weniger is a good runner and Josh Bounds, too, but in the past I've had some pretty good tailbacks.

"The biggest thing that we think might help us is that we use about 15 kids on defense to rotate kids. In the dome, as we found out, you get tired so we're hoping to keep our rotation defensively. We can rotate defensively and give some of those guys that are playing offensively all the time a break."

The Chargers' offense is led by quarterback Keagan Schiele, who has thrown for 1,037 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's been intercepted just four times on 55-of-97 passing.

His top two targets are Darrin Wibstad (11 catches and 302 yards, five TDs) and Jake Hintermeister (16 catches for 227 yards, 4 TDs).

"They have a very good running attack for one thing and they play very good defense," Mahlen said. "They didn't throw the ball much during the year, but in the playoff game against Bertha-Hewitt they threw it quite a bit.

"We played them the first game of the year and they threw the first play for 50 yards and then they didn't throw for the rest of the night against us. I have a hunch that they're using their passing game a bit more."

Hintermeister is also the team's leading rusher with 922 yards and 16 touchdowns on 134 yards. Taylor Bitzan has 654 yards rushing and Nick Thorstad 609 yards and eight TDs on 88 carries.

B-E's ability to jump out quickly has helped the Chargers outscore opponents 286 to 68 in the the first half. The third quarter hasn't fared much better for opponents as B-E owns a 92-8 margin in scoring for that quarter.

Verndale's Matthew Steege, Jones and Weniger all have three interceptions each, while Bounds leads the team with 51.5 tackles. Bounds added two sacks.

"We've scored early, too, but in the last couple of games we've given up an early touchdown and gotten behind," Mahlen said. "I think that happened in about three games and we've had to come back so we're dealing with that. We have to make sure we're not going to give them a cheap one right away.

"We know they're a big-play team and they can score early, but hopefully we can put an end to that."