Pierzinski placed seventh with a time of 18:25.6. The top two teams and next eight individuals not on those teams advance to the state meet.

As a team, the Patriot boys team finished fifth overall. Aside from Pierzinski, Max Johnston finished 21st with a time of 19:11.1, while Sam Person finished with a time of 19:42.5

The Patriot girls finished sixth overall, led by Grace McGuire - who finished 14th with a time of 22:33.4 - and Kristin Skog, who finished less than one second later for 15th place. The two finished ninth and 10th respectively among runners on non-top two teams.

The Pine River-Backus boys team finished 15th as a team and were led by Nick Ackerman, who finished 51st with a time of 20:05.7. The Tiger girls took 16th overall and were led by Sidney Lodge, who finished with a time of 25:06.1.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Perham 48, 2-Ada-Borup/Norman County West 91, 3-Wadena-Deer Creek 121, 4-East Grand Forks 143, 5-Pequot Lakes 151, 6-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 181, 7-Roseau 199, 8-Frazee 219, 9-Hawley 252, 10-Crosby-Ironton 263, 11-Park Rapids 279, 12-Bagley/Fosston 320, 13-Warroad 339, 14-Nevis 387, 15-Pine River-Backus 420, 16-New York Mills 437, 17-United North Menahga-Sebeka 451, 18-Pelican Rapids 463, 19-West Marshall 605

Individual winner: Christian Sterton (A-B/N) 17:53.5

Pequot Lakes results: 7-Reid Pierzinski 18:25.6, 21-Max Johnston 19:11.1, 37-Sam Person 19:42.5, 41-Russell Pierzinski 19:50.1, 49-Brooks Anderson 20:03.2, 53-Ethan Johnson 20:08.5, 57-Jesse Clausen 20:21.5

Pine River-Backus results: 51-Nick Ackerman 20:05.7, 66-Luke Sechser 21:02.3, 99-Marcus Lukanen 22:12.2, 109-Caleb Travis 22:39.2, 111-Louis Bueckers 22:44.1, 130-Tyler Peterson 23:58.5, 131-Finagen Odell 23:59.6

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Perham 37, 2-United North Menahga-Sebeka 102, 3-East Grand Forks 119, 4-Pelican Rapids 133, 5-Lake Audubon 154, 6-Pequot Lakes 188, 7-Crosby-Ironton 204, 8-Frazee 220, 9-Wadena-Deer Creek 233, 10-Warroad 250, 11-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 274, 12-Ada-Borup/Norman County West 276, 13-Park Rapids 279, 14-Roseau 351, 15-Nevis 376, 16-Pine River-Backus 446, 17-Clearbrook-Gonvick 456

Individual winner: Caitlin Covington (Per) 20:35.9

Pequot Lakes results: 14-Grace McGuire 22:33.4, 15-Kristin Skog 22:34.3, 34-Elisa Flaws 23:34.4, 64-Rachel Friberg 24:50.8, 77-Nicole Young 25:36.4, 95-Sydnie Wgeishofski 27:22.4

Pine River-Backus results: 70-Sidney Lodge 25:06.1, 103-Emma Templeton 27:59.8, 104-Mara Adams 28:09.2, 106-Anna Sechser 28:43.7, 107-Joselin Sexton 29:09.2, 110-Vivian Bueckers 29:20.1, 117-Isabella Netland 33:18.4