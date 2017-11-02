Cross Country: PL's Pierzinski advances to state meet - PR-B boys 15th, girls 16th at section
Pequot Lakes' Reid Pierzinski was the sole member of the Patriots cross country team to qualify for the Class 1A state meet at the Section 8-1A Championship meet Friday, Oct. 27..
Pierzinski placed seventh with a time of 18:25.6. The top two teams and next eight individuals not on those teams advance to the state meet.
As a team, the Patriot boys team finished fifth overall. Aside from Pierzinski, Max Johnston finished 21st with a time of 19:11.1, while Sam Person finished with a time of 19:42.5
The Patriot girls finished sixth overall, led by Grace McGuire - who finished 14th with a time of 22:33.4 - and Kristin Skog, who finished less than one second later for 15th place. The two finished ninth and 10th respectively among runners on non-top two teams.
The Pine River-Backus boys team finished 15th as a team and were led by Nick Ackerman, who finished 51st with a time of 20:05.7. The Tiger girls took 16th overall and were led by Sidney Lodge, who finished with a time of 25:06.1.
Boys results
Team scores: 1-Perham 48, 2-Ada-Borup/Norman County West 91, 3-Wadena-Deer Creek 121, 4-East Grand Forks 143, 5-Pequot Lakes 151, 6-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 181, 7-Roseau 199, 8-Frazee 219, 9-Hawley 252, 10-Crosby-Ironton 263, 11-Park Rapids 279, 12-Bagley/Fosston 320, 13-Warroad 339, 14-Nevis 387, 15-Pine River-Backus 420, 16-New York Mills 437, 17-United North Menahga-Sebeka 451, 18-Pelican Rapids 463, 19-West Marshall 605
Individual winner: Christian Sterton (A-B/N) 17:53.5
Pequot Lakes results: 7-Reid Pierzinski 18:25.6, 21-Max Johnston 19:11.1, 37-Sam Person 19:42.5, 41-Russell Pierzinski 19:50.1, 49-Brooks Anderson 20:03.2, 53-Ethan Johnson 20:08.5, 57-Jesse Clausen 20:21.5
Pine River-Backus results: 51-Nick Ackerman 20:05.7, 66-Luke Sechser 21:02.3, 99-Marcus Lukanen 22:12.2, 109-Caleb Travis 22:39.2, 111-Louis Bueckers 22:44.1, 130-Tyler Peterson 23:58.5, 131-Finagen Odell 23:59.6
Girls results
Team scores: 1-Perham 37, 2-United North Menahga-Sebeka 102, 3-East Grand Forks 119, 4-Pelican Rapids 133, 5-Lake Audubon 154, 6-Pequot Lakes 188, 7-Crosby-Ironton 204, 8-Frazee 220, 9-Wadena-Deer Creek 233, 10-Warroad 250, 11-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 274, 12-Ada-Borup/Norman County West 276, 13-Park Rapids 279, 14-Roseau 351, 15-Nevis 376, 16-Pine River-Backus 446, 17-Clearbrook-Gonvick 456
Individual winner: Caitlin Covington (Per) 20:35.9
Pequot Lakes results: 14-Grace McGuire 22:33.4, 15-Kristin Skog 22:34.3, 34-Elisa Flaws 23:34.4, 64-Rachel Friberg 24:50.8, 77-Nicole Young 25:36.4, 95-Sydnie Wgeishofski 27:22.4
Pine River-Backus results: 70-Sidney Lodge 25:06.1, 103-Emma Templeton 27:59.8, 104-Mara Adams 28:09.2, 106-Anna Sechser 28:43.7, 107-Joselin Sexton 29:09.2, 110-Vivian Bueckers 29:20.1, 117-Isabella Netland 33:18.4