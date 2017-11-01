Volleyball: Patriots top Staples, Perham

Patriots 3, Perham 2

The Patriots won the first two games against Perham by scores of 25-22 and 25-21 before the Yellowjackets won the next two 25-23 and 25-20.

The final game saw the Patriots leading the whole way, with Perham getting as close as 7-6 before the Patriots pulled away.

The Patriots led 10-6 after that, but Perham pulled to within 12-10 before the Patriots closed it out on a kill by Sannah Lohmiller and two by Clare Ganley.

"It was a great volleyball game," coach Chris Ganley said. "Both teams did a fantastic job tonight."

Perham 22 21 25 25 10

Pequot Lakes 25 25 23 20 15

Pequot Lakes statistics

Jenna Elfering 1 ace serve, 5 digs

Britt Kratochvil 13 kills, 34 digs, 1 block

Elle Olmscheid 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 block

Addie Hubbard 4 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks

Karli Skog 1 ace serve, 12 kills, 28 set assists, 26 digs, 4 blocks

Sannah Lohmiller 2 ace serves, 4 kills, 27 set assists 19 digs, 1 block

Clare Ganley 1 ace serve, 20 kills, 38 digs, 1 block

Mariah Rickard 2 ace serves, 3 set assists, 17 digs

Lydia Hubbard 2 kills, 1 block

Kate Bolz-Andolshek 1 kill, 1 dig

Patriots 3, Cardinals 0

Ganley led the team with 11 kills, 15 digs and two ace serves as the Patriots topped the Cardinals by scores of 25-8, 25-17 and 25-13.

"We played really well," coach Ganley said. "We set the tone for the night by winning a big first game.

Karli Skog had six kills and 17 set assists, while Lohmiller had 16 set assists and six digs.

Staples-Motley 8 17 13

Pequot Lakes 25 25 25

Pequot Lakes statistics

Jenna Elfering 3 digs

Britt Kratochvil 9 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace serve

Elle Olmscheid 1 kill

Addie Hubbard 4 kills, 2 blocks

Karli Skog 6 kills, 17 set assists, 1 ace serve, 12 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 1 kill, 16 set assists, 6 digs, 1 ace serve

Chloe Seeling 2 kills

Arianna Merta 2 digs

Clare Ganley 11 kills, 15 digs, 2 ace serves

Jacqueline Cook 1 ace serve, 2 kills

Mirjana Ganley 2 digs

Mariah Rickard 19 digs, 4 ace serves

Lydia Hubbard 1 kill, 1 block

The Patriots were scheduled to face the Park Rapids Panthers in the Section 8-2A semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Look for results on pineandlakes.com