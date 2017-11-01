Volleyball: Patriots top Staples, Perham
The Pequot Lakes Patriots volleyball team advanced in the Subsection 8-2A tournament after a pair of weekend victories. They began with a 3-0 sweep of the No. 7 Staples-Motley Cardinals on Friday, Oct. 27, before topping the No. 3-ranked Perham Yellowjackets in a wild 3-2 victory.
Patriots 3, Perham 2
The Patriots won the first two games against Perham by scores of 25-22 and 25-21 before the Yellowjackets won the next two 25-23 and 25-20.
The final game saw the Patriots leading the whole way, with Perham getting as close as 7-6 before the Patriots pulled away.
The Patriots led 10-6 after that, but Perham pulled to within 12-10 before the Patriots closed it out on a kill by Sannah Lohmiller and two by Clare Ganley.
"It was a great volleyball game," coach Chris Ganley said. "Both teams did a fantastic job tonight."
Perham 22 21 25 25 10
Pequot Lakes 25 25 23 20 15
Pequot Lakes statistics
Jenna Elfering 1 ace serve, 5 digs
Britt Kratochvil 13 kills, 34 digs, 1 block
Elle Olmscheid 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 block
Addie Hubbard 4 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks
Karli Skog 1 ace serve, 12 kills, 28 set assists, 26 digs, 4 blocks
Sannah Lohmiller 2 ace serves, 4 kills, 27 set assists 19 digs, 1 block
Clare Ganley 1 ace serve, 20 kills, 38 digs, 1 block
Mariah Rickard 2 ace serves, 3 set assists, 17 digs
Lydia Hubbard 2 kills, 1 block
Kate Bolz-Andolshek 1 kill, 1 dig
Patriots 3, Cardinals 0
Ganley led the team with 11 kills, 15 digs and two ace serves as the Patriots topped the Cardinals by scores of 25-8, 25-17 and 25-13.
"We played really well," coach Ganley said. "We set the tone for the night by winning a big first game.
Karli Skog had six kills and 17 set assists, while Lohmiller had 16 set assists and six digs.
Staples-Motley 8 17 13
Pequot Lakes 25 25 25
Pequot Lakes statistics
Jenna Elfering 3 digs
Britt Kratochvil 9 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace serve
Elle Olmscheid 1 kill
Addie Hubbard 4 kills, 2 blocks
Karli Skog 6 kills, 17 set assists, 1 ace serve, 12 digs
Sannah Lohmiller 1 kill, 16 set assists, 6 digs, 1 ace serve
Chloe Seeling 2 kills
Arianna Merta 2 digs
Clare Ganley 11 kills, 15 digs, 2 ace serves
Jacqueline Cook 1 ace serve, 2 kills
Mirjana Ganley 2 digs
Mariah Rickard 19 digs, 4 ace serves
Lydia Hubbard 1 kill, 1 block
The Patriots were scheduled to face the Park Rapids Panthers in the Section 8-2A semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Look for results on pineandlakes.com