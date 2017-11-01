Search
    Volleyball: Patriots top Staples, Perham

    By WAYNE "WHEATIES" WALLIN Today at 10:30 a.m.
    Dan Determan / Echo Journal Sannah Lohmiller (8) and the Patriots celebrate a point in the team's third game against Staples-Motley Friday, Oct. 27.

    The Pequot Lakes Patriots volleyball team advanced in the Subsection 8-2A tournament after a pair of weekend victories. They began with a 3-0 sweep of the No. 7 Staples-Motley Cardinals on Friday, Oct. 27, before topping the No. 3-ranked Perham Yellowjackets in a wild 3-2 victory.

    Patriots 3, Perham 2

    The Patriots won the first two games against Perham by scores of 25-22 and 25-21 before the Yellowjackets won the next two 25-23 and 25-20.

    The final game saw the Patriots leading the whole way, with Perham getting as close as 7-6 before the Patriots pulled away.

    The Patriots led 10-6 after that, but Perham pulled to within 12-10 before the Patriots closed it out on a kill by Sannah Lohmiller and two by Clare Ganley.

    "It was a great volleyball game," coach Chris Ganley said. "Both teams did a fantastic job tonight."

    Perham 22 21 25 25 10

    Pequot Lakes 25 25 23 20 15

    Pequot Lakes statistics

    Jenna Elfering 1 ace serve, 5 digs

    Britt Kratochvil 13 kills, 34 digs, 1 block

    Elle Olmscheid 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 block

    Addie Hubbard 4 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks

    Karli Skog 1 ace serve, 12 kills, 28 set assists, 26 digs, 4 blocks

    Sannah Lohmiller 2 ace serves, 4 kills, 27 set assists 19 digs, 1 block

    Clare Ganley 1 ace serve, 20 kills, 38 digs, 1 block

    Mariah Rickard 2 ace serves, 3 set assists, 17 digs

    Lydia Hubbard 2 kills, 1 block

    Kate Bolz-Andolshek 1 kill, 1 dig

    Patriots 3, Cardinals 0

    Ganley led the team with 11 kills, 15 digs and two ace serves as the Patriots topped the Cardinals by scores of 25-8, 25-17 and 25-13.

    "We played really well," coach Ganley said. "We set the tone for the night by winning a big first game.

    Karli Skog had six kills and 17 set assists, while Lohmiller had 16 set assists and six digs.

    Staples-Motley 8 17 13

    Pequot Lakes 25 25 25

    Pequot Lakes statistics

    Jenna Elfering 3 digs

    Britt Kratochvil 9 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace serve

    Elle Olmscheid 1 kill

    Addie Hubbard 4 kills, 2 blocks

    Karli Skog 6 kills, 17 set assists, 1 ace serve, 12 digs

    Sannah Lohmiller 1 kill, 16 set assists, 6 digs, 1 ace serve

    Chloe Seeling 2 kills

    Arianna Merta 2 digs

    Clare Ganley 11 kills, 15 digs, 2 ace serves

    Jacqueline Cook 1 ace serve, 2 kills

    Mirjana Ganley 2 digs

    Mariah Rickard 19 digs, 4 ace serves

    Lydia Hubbard 1 kill, 1 block

    The Patriots were scheduled to face the Park Rapids Panthers in the Section 8-2A semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Look for results on pineandlakes.com

