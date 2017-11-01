Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Patriots fall to Panthers in subsection finals

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:22 a.m.
    Submitted Photo

    Clare Ganley registered 14 kills and one ace serve as the No. 2 seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots 3-1 lost to the top-seeded Park Rapids Panthers Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the South Subsection 8-2A Championship.

    Karli Skog tallied nine kills, 21 set assists, two aces, 17 digs and one block. Britt Kratochvil tallied six kills and 16 digs.

    The Patriots finish the season with an overall record of 21-9.

    Park Rapids 26 25 23 25

    Pequot Lakes 24 21 25 18

    Pequot Lakes statistics

    Jenna Elfering 5 digs

    Britt Kratochvil 6 kills, 1 ace serve, 16 digs

    Addie Hubbard 3 kills, 1 set assists

    Karli Skog 9 kills, 21 set assist, 2 ace serve, 17 digs, 1 block

    Sannah Lohmiller 5 kills, 14 set assist, 1 ace serve, 3 digs

    Chloe Seeling 1 kill

    Arianna Merta 1 dig

    Clare Ganley 14 kills, 1 ace serve

    Mariah Rickard 1 set assists, 2 ace serves, 17 digs

    Lydia Hubbard 1 dig, 1 block

    Kate Bolz-Andolshek 3 kills

    Overall: PL 21-9.

    Explore related topics:sportsPequot Lakes volleyballPequot LakesPequotPatriotsVolleyball
    Advertisement
    randomness