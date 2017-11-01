Volleyball: Patriots fall to Panthers in subsection finals

Karli Skog tallied nine kills, 21 set assists, two aces, 17 digs and one block. Britt Kratochvil tallied six kills and 16 digs.

The Patriots finish the season with an overall record of 21-9.

Park Rapids 26 25 23 25

Pequot Lakes 24 21 25 18

Pequot Lakes statistics

Jenna Elfering 5 digs

Britt Kratochvil 6 kills, 1 ace serve, 16 digs

Addie Hubbard 3 kills, 1 set assists

Karli Skog 9 kills, 21 set assist, 2 ace serve, 17 digs, 1 block

Sannah Lohmiller 5 kills, 14 set assist, 1 ace serve, 3 digs

Chloe Seeling 1 kill

Arianna Merta 1 dig

Clare Ganley 14 kills, 1 ace serve

Mariah Rickard 1 set assists, 2 ace serves, 17 digs

Lydia Hubbard 1 dig, 1 block

Kate Bolz-Andolshek 3 kills

Overall: PL 21-9.