Volleyball: Patriots fall to Panthers in subsection finals
Clare Ganley registered 14 kills and one ace serve as the No. 2 seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots 3-1 lost to the top-seeded Park Rapids Panthers Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the South Subsection 8-2A Championship.
Karli Skog tallied nine kills, 21 set assists, two aces, 17 digs and one block. Britt Kratochvil tallied six kills and 16 digs.
The Patriots finish the season with an overall record of 21-9.
Park Rapids 26 25 23 25
Pequot Lakes 24 21 25 18
Pequot Lakes statistics
Jenna Elfering 5 digs
Britt Kratochvil 6 kills, 1 ace serve, 16 digs
Addie Hubbard 3 kills, 1 set assists
Karli Skog 9 kills, 21 set assist, 2 ace serve, 17 digs, 1 block
Sannah Lohmiller 5 kills, 14 set assist, 1 ace serve, 3 digs
Chloe Seeling 1 kill
Arianna Merta 1 dig
Clare Ganley 14 kills, 1 ace serve
Mariah Rickard 1 set assists, 2 ace serves, 17 digs
Lydia Hubbard 1 dig, 1 block
Kate Bolz-Andolshek 3 kills
Overall: PL 21-9.