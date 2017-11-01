Volleyball: Tigers top Verndale, advance to quarterfinals
Bailey Wynn tallied 19 kills and seven blocks as top-seeded Pine River-Backus defeated No. 5 seed Verndale 3-1 Friday, Oct. 27 in the North Subsection 5-1A playoffs.
Emma Barchus led the Tigers with 31 digs. Rylie Hirschey tipped 45 set assists and Alyssa Semmler added 16 kills and six blocks.
The Tigers were scheduled to face Onamia in the Section 5A quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Look for results on pineandlakes.com.
Gabby Rainwater added eight kills and 16 digs.
Verndale 14 19 25 22
Pine River-Backus 25 25 22 25
Pine River-Backus statistics
Alyssa Semmler 16 kills, 6 blocks
Anna Felthous 7 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks
Bailey Wynn 19 kills, 9 digs, 7 blocks, 2 ace serves
Ellie Smith 1 ace serve
Emma Barchus 31 digs, 1 ace serve
Gabby Rainwater 8 kills, 16 digs, 1 block, 1 ace serve
Jaime Johnson 1 set assist, 2 digs, 3 kills, 1 block
Olivia Adkins 1 set assist, 7 digs
Rylie Hirschey 45 set assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 2 ace serves