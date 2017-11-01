Volleyball: Tigers top Verndale, advance to quarterfinals

Emma Barchus led the Tigers with 31 digs. Rylie Hirschey tipped 45 set assists and Alyssa Semmler added 16 kills and six blocks.

The Tigers were scheduled to face Onamia in the Section 5A quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Look for results on pineandlakes.com.

Gabby Rainwater added eight kills and 16 digs.

The Tigers were scheduled to face Onamia in the section quarterfinals in Aitkin on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Verndale 14 19 25 22

Pine River-Backus 25 25 22 25

Pine River-Backus statistics

Alyssa Semmler 16 kills, 6 blocks

Anna Felthous 7 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks

Bailey Wynn 19 kills, 9 digs, 7 blocks, 2 ace serves

Ellie Smith 1 ace serve

Emma Barchus 31 digs, 1 ace serve

Gabby Rainwater 8 kills, 16 digs, 1 block, 1 ace serve

Jaime Johnson 1 set assist, 2 digs, 3 kills, 1 block

Olivia Adkins 1 set assist, 7 digs

Rylie Hirschey 45 set assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 2 ace serves