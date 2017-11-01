Search
    Volleyball: Tigers top Verndale, advance to quarterfinals

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:30 a.m.
    Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent PR-B's Bailey Wynn serves in the Tigers' win over the Pirates Friday, Oct. 27.1 / 2
    Ashley Smith / Echo Journal Correspondent The Tigers celebrate their victory over the Pirates on Friday, Oct. 27, to move on in the postseason.2 / 2

    Bailey Wynn tallied 19 kills and seven blocks as top-seeded Pine River-Backus defeated No. 5 seed Verndale 3-1 Friday, Oct. 27 in the North Subsection 5-1A playoffs.

    Emma Barchus led the Tigers with 31 digs. Rylie Hirschey tipped 45 set assists and Alyssa Semmler added 16 kills and six blocks.

    The Tigers were scheduled to face Onamia in the Section 5A quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Look for results on pineandlakes.com.

    Gabby Rainwater added eight kills and 16 digs.

    The Tigers were scheduled to face Onamia in the section quarterfinals in Aitkin on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

    Verndale 14 19 25 22

    Pine River-Backus 25 25 22 25

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Alyssa Semmler 16 kills, 6 blocks

    Anna Felthous 7 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks

    Bailey Wynn 19 kills, 9 digs, 7 blocks, 2 ace serves

    Ellie Smith 1 ace serve

    Emma Barchus 31 digs, 1 ace serve

    Gabby Rainwater 8 kills, 16 digs, 1 block, 1 ace serve

    Jaime Johnson 1 set assist, 2 digs, 3 kills, 1 block

    Olivia Adkins 1 set assist, 7 digs

    Rylie Hirschey 45 set assists, 6 digs, 2 blocks, 2 ace serves

