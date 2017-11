Volleyball: Tigers top Onamia, advance to subsection finals

It's the third victory for PR-B over Onamia this season.

PR-B's Rylie Hirschey recorded 26 set assists, six digs and one block and Gabby Rainwater added 12 kills, five digs and five blocks.

The Tigers will face Rush City in Little Falls at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2.

Pine River-Backus 25 25 25

Onamia 23 15 23

Pine River-Backus statistics

Alyssa Semmler 7 kills, 5 blocks

Anna Felthous 1 dig, 5 kills, 3 blocks

Bailey Wynn 4 digs, 14 kills, 5 blocks, 1 ace serve

Ellie Smith 1 dig

Emma Barchus 13 digs, 2 ace serves

Gabby Rainwater 5 digs, 12 kills, 5 blocks, 1 ace serve

Jaime Johnson 1 set assist, 3 kills

Olivia Adkins 1 set assist, 7 digs, 2 ace serves

Rylie Hirschey 26 set assists, 6 digs, 1 block

Overall: PRB 22-6.