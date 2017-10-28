Football: Patriots top DGF, advance to section finals

"We had a lot of time to prepare for this game, and I felt like we got the job done," Traut said. "Our goal was to stop their offense, and we did that ... They have been beating us in the section playoffs every, so beating them feels amazing."

Traut scored early in the first quarter on a 36-yard run, then caught a pass from quarterback Blake Lane on the following drive for an eight-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

The score would not change until the third quarter, when Traut punched it in from the 1-yard line with 5:03 left in the quarter.

He would score once more early in the fourth quarter on a 17-yard run and a 27-0 lead.

With 7:50 left in the game, Maxx Schindel scooped up a Rebel fumble and marched it down the field 70 yards for the final score of the game.

"They played with a lot of excitement," coach Chip Lohmiller said. "We've been working hard while we had a bye, so they were excited to play a game. They came out flying. They created turnovers and the maximized on them. Our offense was vanilla - we didn't do much that was too exciting - the our defense has been really, really good."

The 7-2 Patriots travel to the Fargodome on Thursday, Nov. 2, for a section championship game against the winner between Perham and East Grand Forks.

"D-G-F is so good, but we were able to stop them today," Lohmiller said. "I'm proud of my guys ... We knew we could win if we just did our jobs and knew our responsibilities."

D-G-F 0 0 0 0 0

Pequot Lakes 14 0 7 14 34

First quarter

PL: Nathan Traut 36-yard run (Larson kick) 10:53

PL: Traut 8-yard pass from Blake Lane (Larson kick) 7:48

Third quarter

PL: Traut 1-yard run (Larson kick) 5:03

Fourth quarter

PL: Traut 17-yard run (Kick no good) 11:21

PL: Maxx Schindel 70-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown (Larson kick) 7:50