NLYHA hosts 'Come Try Hockey' events Nov. 4

Participants are asked to arrive roughly 45 minutes prior to the scheduled time to get fitted for equipment.

Northern Lakes Youth Hockey Association will provide all necessary equipment for the sessions and it is free of charge with no commitments.

To register for the November 4 events or to find out more information, visit www.northernlakeslightning.com and click the "Come Try Hockey" tab.

The Northern Lakes Youth Hockey Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit volunteer-driven organization servicing youth in the school districts and communities of Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton, Crosslake, Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus.