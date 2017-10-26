Volleyball: Tigers sweep Wolves

"Tonight against Walker was the best we have played all year as a team, so we hope to build on that heading into the playoffs," coach Josh Hirschey said. "Our group has been lucky enough to get some feedback from some pretty high level coaches in the last week here. It has been made pretty clear what needs to happen for us to make a run in the playoffs, and these girls have been more than receptive."

Alyssa Semmler led the team with 13 kills and two blocks in the match, while Gabby Rainwater recorded 10 kills and seven digs. Rylie Hirschey had 33 set assists and seven digs while Emma Barchus earned 17 digs.

The Tigers enter the postseason with an overall record of 20-6, and will face the winner between Laporte and Verndale at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

"Tonight, we definitely took a step in the right direction," Hirschey said. "We will practice as hard as we can and hopefully be ready to go in front of the home crowd (tomorrow) in the playoff opener. "

Walker-Hackensack-A 16 10 13

Pine River-Backus 25 25 25

Pine River-Backus statistics

Alyssa Semmler 1 dig, 13 kills, 2 blocks

Anna Felthous 7 kills, 1 block

Bailey Wynn 1 set assist, 5 digs, 6 kills, 3 ace serves

Ellie Smith 3 digs, 1 ace serve

Emma Barchus 17 digs, 2 ace serves

Gabby Rainwater 7 digs, 10 kills, 1 block, 2 ace serves

Jaime Johnson 2 set assists, 3 digs, 6 kills

Olivia Adkins 9 digs

Rylie Hirschey 33 set assists, 7 digs, 1 ace serve