Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Tigers sweep Wolves

    By Dan Determan Today at 6:00 a.m.
    PR-B's Anna Felthous goes for a hit in the Tigers win over the W-H-A Wolves Tuesday, Oct. 17.1 / 2
    PR-B's Emma Barchus serves againts the Wolves on Tuesday, Oct. 17.2 / 2

    The Pine River-Backus Tiger volleyball team finished its regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 17, with 3-0 victory over the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves.

    "Tonight against Walker was the best we have played all year as a team, so we hope to build on that heading into the playoffs," coach Josh Hirschey said. "Our group has been lucky enough to get some feedback from some pretty high level coaches in the last week here. It has been made pretty clear what needs to happen for us to make a run in the playoffs, and these girls have been more than receptive."

    Alyssa Semmler led the team with 13 kills and two blocks in the match, while Gabby Rainwater recorded 10 kills and seven digs. Rylie Hirschey had 33 set assists and seven digs while Emma Barchus earned 17 digs.

    The Tigers enter the postseason with an overall record of 20-6, and will face the winner between Laporte and Verndale at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

    "Tonight, we definitely took a step in the right direction," Hirschey said. "We will practice as hard as we can and hopefully be ready to go in front of the home crowd (tomorrow) in the playoff opener. "

    Walker-Hackensack-A 16 10 13

    Pine River-Backus 25 25 25

    Pine River-Backus statistics

    Alyssa Semmler 1 dig, 13 kills, 2 blocks

    Anna Felthous 7 kills, 1 block

    Bailey Wynn 1 set assist, 5 digs, 6 kills, 3 ace serves

    Ellie Smith 3 digs, 1 ace serve

    Emma Barchus 17 digs, 2 ace serves

    Gabby Rainwater 7 digs, 10 kills, 1 block, 2 ace serves

    Jaime Johnson 2 set assists, 3 digs, 6 kills

    Olivia Adkins 9 digs

    Rylie Hirschey 33 set assists, 7 digs, 1 ace serve

    Explore related topics:sportsPine River-Backus volleyballPine River-BackusPR-BPRBPine RiverBackusTigersVolleyball
    Dan Determan
    Staff Writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper
    dan.determan@PineandLakes.com
    Advertisement