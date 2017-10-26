Family of former coach donates to Tiger program

Long was 1969 graduate of Pine River High School and an all-conference athlete for the Tigers. He then played college football at Grand Rapids Junior College then Moorhead State University (Now Minnesota State University Moorhead.)

He returned to his hometown and served as coach of the Tigers in the late 1980s, but died in a hunting accident in 1991.

"He bled black and orange," Long's brother Ron said. "All he thought about was what is best for the kids."

Long's family hopes to one day establish a foundation in his name.