Football: Tigers' season ends against W-H-A

The Tigers led 6-3 early in the second quarter thanks to a 17-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Wolske to Jake Poehler, but the Wolves scored next 46 points to secure the victory.

The Tigers final two touchdowns of the game midway through the second quarter on runs from Wolske and Poehler.

Wolske rushed 17 times for 158 yards in the game.

The Tigers finished 2-7 on the season after starting with just 16 players on the roster and having to forfeit a game due to low numbers after a string of injuries.

"Being shorthanded all year was a struggle as was filling holes when we were dealing with some injuries," coach Tom Demars said. "That said, I think the players handled the situation as well as anyone could expect. We were able to win a couple games, and were competitive through most of the season. The players continued to have a great attitude and worked at getting better each week. As coaches, that's all we could ask for.

"Going into the season we knew we were in for some tough times regarding wins and losses, but the seniors this year played a huge role in keeping things positive and fun, so I really want to thank them for their contributions throughout their careers, and especially this year," Demars said.

PR-Backus 0 6 0 12—18

Walker-H-A 3 26 14 6—49

First quarter

WHA-Edgar Anderson 22 field goal 6:04

Second quarter

PRB-Jake Poehler 17 pass from Brandon Wolske (PAT fail) 12:00

WHA-Carter Opheim 38 pass from Riley Welk (PAT fail) 9:09

WHA-Hunter Hed 17 run (PAT fail) 7:15

WHA-Opheim 49 pass from Welk (PAT fail) 3:48

WHA-Hed 29 run (Welk run) 1:16

Third quarter

WHA-Nathaniel Armstrong 12 pass from Welk (Anderson kick) 9:24

WHA-Welk 5 run (Anderson kick) 5:15

Fourth quarter

WHA-Tyler Hausken 6 run (PAT fail) 11:51

PRB-Wolske 40 run (PAT fail) 7:35

PRB-Poehler 11 run (PAT fail)

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PRB 34-171, WHA 39-272

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 4-11-3-47, WHA 4-6-0-107

Total offense: PRB 218, WHA 379

Individual leaders

Rushing: PRB-Brandon Wolske 17-158; WHA-Hunter Hed 13-130

Passing: PRB-Wolske 4-11-3--47; WHA-Riley Welk 4-6-0-107

Receiving: PRB-Jake Poehler 3-27; WHA-Carter Opheim 3-95

Overall: PRB finishes 2-7.