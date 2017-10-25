Cross Country: Tiger boys 4th, girls 5th in Menahga

Sechser received an all-conference honorable mention with his finish.

Nick Ackerman finished 16th for the Tigers with a time of 19:40 and Marcus Lukanen finished 30th with a time of 21:02.

The PR-B girls finished fifth and were led by Sidney Lodge's eighth-place 22:33 finish, earning her an all-conference honorable mention.

The top seven runners were all-conference with places eight, nine and 10 earning honorable mention.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Ottertail Central 25, 2-Wadena-Deer Creek 37, 3-United North Central 91, 4-Pine River-Backus 117, 5-New York Mills 132, 6-Pillager 145

Individual winner: Noah Ross (WDC) 17:40

PR-Backus results:10-Luke Sechser 19;03, 16-Nick Ackerman 19:40, 30-Marcus Lukanen 21:02, 31-Louis Bueckers 21:04, 38-Finagen O'Dell 22:18, 39-Caleb Travis 22:26, 41-Austin Beavers 22:50

Girls results

Team scores: 1-United North Central 19, 2-Ottertail Central 49, 3-Wadena-Deer Creek 84, 4-Pillager 102, 5-Pine River-Backus 126

Individual winner: Annika Aho UNC 20:42

PR-Backus results: 8-Sidney Lodge 22:33, 32-Mara Adams 26:30, 34-Emma Templeton 27:07, 35-Anna Sechser 27:09, 40-Vivian Bueckers 28:57, 42-Joselin Sexton 29:44, 43-Isabella Netland 30:08