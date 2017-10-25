Tennis: Patriots eliminated in individuals
Four Patriot tennis players were eliminated in section matches Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Virginia.
"Although all of the Pequot Lakes players lost in the first round, the girls played very well," coach Monica Sergent said. "The competition at this level in Section 7 is very tough. "
Courtney Boller was defeated by Mary Skarich of Virginia 3-6, 4-6, ending her season at 27-5 overall. Elli Saxerud fell to Whitney Graysmark of Duluth-Marshall 4-6, 2-6 and finished with a 27-6 record.
The doubles team of Alexis Lueck and Morgan Mudgett lost to the eventual second place Virginia team of Warren/Seitz 2-6, 0-6. Morgan was 24-8 this year.
Lueck, the only senior on the Patriot squad, ended with a career record of 47-36.