Tennis: Patriots eliminated in individuals

Courtney Boller was defeated by Mary Skarich of Virginia 3-6, 4-6, ending her season at 27-5 overall. Elli Saxerud fell to Whitney Graysmark of Duluth-Marshall 4-6, 2-6 and finished with a 27-6 record.

The doubles team of Alexis Lueck and Morgan Mudgett lost to the eventual second place Virginia team of Warren/Seitz 2-6, 0-6. Morgan was 24-8 this year.

Lueck, the only senior on the Patriot squad, ended with a career record of 47-36.