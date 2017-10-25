Football: Patriots top EGF 27-0

The Patriots kicked off to the Green Wave to start the game. After their hosts picked up a first down, the Patriot defense held them in place and forced a punt, giving the Patriots the ball at their own 17-yard line.

With runs from Deven Psyck and Calvin Maske and a pass from Cale Wolf to Zach Sjoblad, the Patriots moved the ball into the to the Green Wave's 45 and a 15-yard penalty by their opponents gave them another first down.

On third down and 19, Wolf passed to Psyck for a 37-yard first down, and Psyck ran in for the score from there. Chase Larson's extra point attempt was blocked, leaving the Patriots with a 6-0 lead.

Much of the first half saw the two teams exchange possessions without scoring until an apparent punt-return touchdown by Bode Magnuson was called back for holding, leaving the Patriots to start the drive on the East Grand Forks 43-yard line.

Maske started the drive with a 27-yard run, which was immediately followed by Wolf hitting Maxx Schindel with a 21-yard scoring pass with 1:27 left in the half, giving the Patriots a 12-0 lead.

The Patriots struck again with 5:27 left in the third quarter, when Psyck ran in for the score from 36 yards out. Sjoblad caught a pass from Wolf for the two-point conversion and a 20-0 lead.

With three minutes left in the game, James Brennan scored his first touchdown to give PEquot Lakes a 27-0 victory.

"I've been starting for three years, and this is the best defense we have had," Maske said. "We got the shutout, so hopefully we can keep that going in the postseason."

The Patriots will host a playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 28, and will face the winner between Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Park Rapids, who faced off on Tuesday, Oct. 24.