Tigers fall to Cougars in regular season finale
The Pine River-Backus Tiger football team finished its regular season with a 51-6 loss to Ada-Borup/Norman County West on Friday, Oct. 18.
The Cougars started strong, scoring two touchdowns in the first four minutes of the game.
They scored two more touchdowns in the first quarter - occurring roughly 90 seconds apart - and tackled the Tigers in their own end zone for a safety. By halftime, the Cougars increased their lead to 44-0 thanks to a 32-yard interception return for a score and a 56-yard rushing touchdown.
The Tigers found the end zone in the fourth quarter, when Brandon Wolske ran in for a three-yard fourth-and-goal touchdown, but Ada-Borup responded with two more rushing touchdowns of their own.
Wolske led the way for the Tigers, rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown, and Norman Toetu rushed 11 times for 56 yards. Defensively, the Tigers amassed six tackles for a loss.
The Tigers were out-rushed by their opponents 232-163, and did not complete a pass in four tries.
The Tigers finish the regular season with a record of 2-6, and traveled to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley for a first-round playoff game Tuesday, Oct. 24.
Ada-Borup/NCW 30 14 0 7—51
Pine River-Backus 0 0 0 6—6
First quarter
ABNCW: Miguel Garcia 53 pass from Jared Brainard (Alves kick) 10:53
ABNCW: Zach Pelzman 36 run (Alves kick) 8:31
ABNCW: Recovered fumble for safety 8:31
ABNCW: Nick Hagan 3 pass from Brainard (Alves kick) 5:39
ABNCW: Pelzman 48 punt return (Alves kick) 4:02
Second quarter
ABNCW: Braiden Fetting 32 interception return (Alves kick) 10:15
ABNCW: Verdis Barber 56 run (Alves kick) 7:36
Fourth quarter
PR-B: Brandon Wolske 3 run (kick failed)
ABNCW: Alex Sterton 6 run (Alves kick)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: PRB 9-163, ABNCW 11-232
Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 0-4-1-0, ABNCW 4-5-0-71
Total offense: PRB 163, ABNCW 303
Individual leaders
Rushing: PRB- Norman Toetu 11-56, Brandon Wolske 21-79
Passing: PRB- Wolske 0-2-0; Jake Poehler 0-2-0-1
======================SIDEBAR=======================
The Tigers faced the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves in postseason action on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Look for results at pineandlakes.com