Youth basketball registration now open

Practice times will vary between the hours of 6 and 8:30 p.m. The program will stress coordination, fundamentals, skills, team play, sportsmanship and fun.

The fee to participate is $48

Registration closes on Monday, Oct. 30. Any registrations received after that date will be accepted only if space is available and will be charged a $10 late fee.

Registration forms are available on the Pequot Lakes School website under Community Education or in the Community Education office, or you can register and

pay online at https://pequotlakes.revtrak.net/Community-Education/RW-Youth-Sports-Regi...

Registrations are due in the community education office by Monday, Oct. 30.

For more information, contact Youth Sports at 218-568-9342 or email anelson@isd186.org.