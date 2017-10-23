Youth basketball registration now open
Registration for in-house basketball for girls and boys in grades 3 - 6 is now open.
The program will run from approximately the week of November 6 - December 16, 2017. Girls will practice primarily on Monday nights, while boys will practice on Thursday nights, with an occasional Monday or Tuesday practice. Scrimmages will be on Saturday mornings.
Practice times will vary between the hours of 6 and 8:30 p.m. The program will stress coordination, fundamentals, skills, team play, sportsmanship and fun.
The fee to participate is $48
Registration closes on Monday, Oct. 30. Any registrations received after that date will be accepted only if space is available and will be charged a $10 late fee.
Registration forms are available on the Pequot Lakes School website under Community Education or in the Community Education office, or you can register and
pay online at https://pequotlakes.revtrak.net/Community-Education/RW-Youth-Sports-Regi...
Registrations are due in the community education office by Monday, Oct. 30.
For more information, contact Youth Sports at 218-568-9342 or email anelson@isd186.org.