Patriot youth participate in 'Bobber Bowl'
The Pequot Lakes Patriot fifth- and sixth-grade football teams participated in the annual Bobber Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 14.
The athletes had the chance to play on the Pequot Lakes varsity field, where they stood for the the national anthem and were announced onto the field by Pequot Lakes varsity player Tim Ryan. A play-by-play account of the game was also announced, just like the varsity games.
The Bobber Bowl is an end-of-season celebration for the youth teams the games are usually scheduled for the evening to allow teams to play under the lights, but were moved to the afternoon this year to avoid rainy conditions.
Pequot Lakes youth football has 58 kids participating.
The third- and fourth-grade flag football teams scrimmaged during halftime of the varsity team's game on Friday, Oct. 13.