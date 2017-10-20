PL 8th-graders first in S-M

The Pequot Lakes eighth-grade Red Team from Pequot Lakes won the Mid-State Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 7, held at Staples-Motley. The volleyball team won their pool by beating Wadena- Deer Creek I, Staples-Motley and Detroit Lakes. They defeated Wadena-Deer Creek II in the Championship Match. Front row, from left: Taylor Sherack and Morgan LaRock. Middle row: Julia Keiffer, Sonja Palmer and Maya Orvis. Back row: Camille Haman, Morgan Eckes, Michelle Spielman and Mary Jane James. The team is coached by Lisa Martini.