The Pequot Lakes seventh-grade volleyball team won the Mid-State tournament in Staples Saturday, Oct. 7. The team is currently undefeated on the season. Front row, from left: Aubree Hagen, Abi Martin and Olivia Loukota. Middle row: Macy Jackson, Brea Eckes, Ruby Brinkman, Andrea James and Avery Larson. Back row: Coach Sullivan, Maci Martini, Grace Jordan, Joselyn Rinio and Amber Hidde.