Tennis: Four Patriots advance to sections

The doubles team of Alexis Lueck and Morgan Mudgett defeated Shelain Lewis-Kalina Spalj of Crosby-Ironton for third place.

The team of Alexa Fyle and Erin Bengston won an opening round match against Mora by a score of 6-2, 6-0.

"Erin and Alexa played really well this match," Monica Sergent said. "They served strong and got a high percentage of their first serves in. Their groundstrokes were deep and gave Mora a lot of trouble, too. It was a fun match to watch."

In singles play, seventh-seeded Elli Saxerud made it all the way to the championship match before losing 6-1, 6-0 to top-seeded Lydia Adams of Pine City. She defeated the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds on her way to the final.

Courtney Boller won the third-place match by injury default over Kalyn Gritzmacher of Pierz.

The top four individuals and top four doubles teams advanced to the 7-1A individual tournament Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Virginia.

"I was very proud of all of the girls and their efforts at this tournament," Sergent said. "Hopefully, we can do well at the section tournament.."

Singles

Opening round: No. 7 Eli Saxerud (PL) def. No. 10 Anika Severson (C-I) 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals: No. 5 Courtney Boller (PL) def. No. 4 Morgan Brettingen (Mora) 6-2, 6-3; 6-1; Saxerud def. No. 2 Katie Miller (PC) 6-1, 6-2

Semifinals: Adams def. Boller 6-0, 6-0, Saxerud def. Gritzmacher 7-5, 5-7, 6-0

Third place: Boller def. Gritzmacher by injury default

Championship: Adams def. Saxerud 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Opening round: No. 7 Erin Bengtson-Alexa Fyle (PL) def. Kelsey Reynolds-Ann Marie Oberg (Mora) 6-2, 6-0

Quarterfinals: No. 4 Alexis Lueck-Morgan Mudgett (PL) def. No. 5 Grace Harmon-Ada Kruger (Mora) 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 Alison Brown-Emily Carpenter (PC) def. Bengtson-Fyle 6-1, 6-0

Semifinals: Boser-Langer def. Lueck-Mudgett 6-2, 6-2; Brown-Carpenter def. Lewis-Spalj 6-1, 6-1

Third place: Lueck-Mudgett def. Lewis-Spalj 6-2, 6-3

Championship: Boser-Langer def. Brown-Carpenter 6-2, 6-3