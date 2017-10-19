Terms of Gardenhire's contract were unknown. He also interviewed for the Boston Red Sox's vacant managerial job.

Gardenhire, 59, comes with plenty of experience in the American League Central Division. He managed the Minnesota Twins for 13 seasons from 2002-14.

He guided the Twins to six Central championships and compiled a record of 1,068-1,039 (.507 winning percentage). His only playoff series win came in 2002 in the American League Division Series.

He spent this season as a bench coach with the Arizona Diamondbacks and missed five weeks early in the season after undergoing prostate cancer treatment.

Ausmus led the Tigers to the postseason in his first year at the helm. Since then, Detroit struggled in a division that saw Kansas City appear in two consecutive World Series followed by the Cleveland Indians reaching the Fall Classic last season.

This year, the Tigers finished a league-worst 64-98 and traded away veteran stars Justin Verlander and J.D. Martinez.

Detroit will have the top pick in the 2018 draft.