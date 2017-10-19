He took the elevator adjacent to the lobby, rode up to the fifth floor with teammate Jared Spurgeon, and stumbled into a room where he met his biggest fan, Tucker Helstrom.

"Walking in that day," Zucker said before taking a few seconds to compose himself, "I had no idea it was going to change my life."

Zucker soon found himself plopped on a couch talking game strategy with 8-year-old Tucker, who had no problem telling his hero what he thought he was doing wrong on the ice. As his biggest fan, he was also his biggest critic.

"He was brutally honest," Zucker said with a laugh. "His favorite thing to tell me was to shoot more. It seemed like every time I saw him, he was telling me how I could fix things in my game."

Over the next eight months, Zucker made countless return trips to the hospital, where he and Tucker played "NHL '15" on Xbox and talked about the Wild.

Tucker lost his fight with osteosarcoma on July 2, 2016.

A few days later, Zucker had the words 'SHOOT MORE' tattooed on the back of his left wrist. "I look down and I see the words 'SHOOT MORE' and as simple as that is, it's great advice for this sport," Zucker explained. "It's a constant reminder of him."

Those reminders can be fleeting, though, and to those close to Tucker, it's important that his memory live on. "The worst part of him dying was, 'What if people forget about him?'" said Tucker's mother, Dana Anderson-Helstrom.

Zucker is doing his part to make sure that doesn't happen. He and his wife, Carly, have been active at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital and this week pledged $160,000 to help build the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio at the hospital.

"He was the main man behind all of our support, and everything we're doing now is kind of with him in mind," Zucker said of Tucker. "That said, we want to help as many people as we can. That's what he would want us to do."

The entire project is expected to cost roughly $500,000 and will house a state-of-the-art broadcast station as well as a space that allows patients and their families to experience an authentic NHL game day without having to leave the hospital.

"My original idea was making a replica suite from the Xcel Energy Center," Zucker said. "You know, actually go there, find a suite, take measurements, and make it. Then I realized that the space needed to be used for more than simply watching a Wild game.

"As we started to think of more ideas, we came up with this. It's perfect because the last thing we want is to have something that sits empty for six months."

Anderson-Helstrom attended Monday's unveiling at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital and was overwhelmed by the concept.

"Everything we can do to help other kids takes a little ounce of pain away from missing my son," she said. "It shows a bigger purpose of maybe why he had to go through this."

Zucker is hopeful the space will allow patients to get their minds off of whatever they're going through, similar to what his visits did for Tucker.

"To hear that Tucker was the first kid he met here, and that that set him on a trajectory to help others, is such an honor," Anderson-Helstrom said. "We all like to think our child is the best, right? To know that a professional athlete can fall in love with my son in a 10-minute meeting, and decide to make a commitment to help others, makes me so proud to be Tucker's mom.

"He obviously made a commitment to Tucker ... and to know that didn't end when Tucker died means so much."

Zucker said simply thinking about the way Tucker carried himself in the face of his illness continuously inspires him to do more.

"He gave me a different outlook on things," Zucker said. "He managed to have a positive outlook on the day no matter what he was going through. That is definitley something I carry with me."

The Zuckers also have organized the #GIVE16 campaign this season, encouraging people to donate to the Children's Hospital in forms of 16 — 16 cents, $16, $160, $1,600, $16,000, etc. — as a nod to Zucker's No. 16 jersey.

"We want people to get creative and have some fun with it," Zucker said. "I've personally pledged $1,600 for every goal I score this season. We've already had to give $3,200 so far. Hopefully we go broke this season."

In order for that to happen, Zucker knows he'll need to shoot more. If he ever needs encouragement, he can look down at his back of his left wrist.

"I know Tucker is living on through his hero ... and that's an amazing thing to think about," Anderson-Helstrom said. "They are still working together. It makes me happy and proud and I miss Tucker an ounce less knowing that part of him is still here."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.