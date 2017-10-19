Football: Patriots top EGF in regular season finale
The Pequot Lakes Patriot football enters the postseason with momentum and a No. 2 seed in the conference as they topped the East Grand Forks Green Forks Green Wave 27-0 in the regular season finale Wednesday, Oct. 18.
Running back Devan Psyck led the Patriots with 126 rushing yards, scoring two of the team's four touchdowns.
The Patriots' first postseason game will be at home on Saturday, Oct. 28, where they will face the winner of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Park Rapids.