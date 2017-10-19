Football: Tigers fall to Ada-Borup

The Cougars scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and tackled the Tigers in their own end zone for a safety. By halftime, the Cougars led 44-0.

The Tigers found the end zone in the third quarter, when Brandon Wolske ran in for a three-yard fourth-and-goal touchdown.

Wolske led the way for the Tigers, rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers finish the regular season with a record of 2-6, and travel to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley for a 6 p.m. playoff game Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Ada-Borup/NCW 30 14 0 7—51

Pine River-Backus 0 0 0 6—6

First quarter

ABNCW: Miguel Garcia 53 pass from Jared Brainard (Alves kick) 10:53

ABNCW: Zach Pelzman 36 run (Alves kick) 8:31

ABNCW: Recovered fumble for safety 8:31

ABNCW: Nick Hagan 3 pass from Brainard (Alves kick) 5:39

ABNCW: Pelzman 48 punt return (Alves kick) 4:02

Second quarter

ABNCW: Braiden Fetting 32 interception return (Alves kick) 10:15

ABNCW: Verdis Barber 56 run (Alves kick) 7:36

Fourth quarter

PR-B: Brandon Wolske 3 run (kick failed)

ABNCW: Alex Sterton 6 run (Alves kick)

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PRB 9-163, ABNCW 11-232

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 0-4-1-0, ABNCW 4-5-0-71

Total offense: PRB 163, ABNCW 303

Individual leaders

Rushing: PRB- Norman Toeftu 11-56, Brandon Wolske 21-79

Passing: PRB- Wolske 0-2-0; Jake Poehler 0-2-0-1

Overall: PRB 2-6. Next: Pine River-Backus in Section 6-1A playoffs TBA.