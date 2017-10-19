Football: Tigers fall to Ada-Borup
The Pine River-Backus Tiger football team finished its regular season with a 51-6 loss to Ada-Borup/Norman County West on Friday, Oct. 18.
The Cougars scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and tackled the Tigers in their own end zone for a safety. By halftime, the Cougars led 44-0.
The Tigers found the end zone in the third quarter, when Brandon Wolske ran in for a three-yard fourth-and-goal touchdown.
Wolske led the way for the Tigers, rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers finish the regular season with a record of 2-6, and travel to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley for a 6 p.m. playoff game Tuesday, Oct. 24.
Ada-Borup/NCW 30 14 0 7—51
Pine River-Backus 0 0 0 6—6
First quarter
ABNCW: Miguel Garcia 53 pass from Jared Brainard (Alves kick) 10:53
ABNCW: Zach Pelzman 36 run (Alves kick) 8:31
ABNCW: Recovered fumble for safety 8:31
ABNCW: Nick Hagan 3 pass from Brainard (Alves kick) 5:39
ABNCW: Pelzman 48 punt return (Alves kick) 4:02
Second quarter
ABNCW: Braiden Fetting 32 interception return (Alves kick) 10:15
ABNCW: Verdis Barber 56 run (Alves kick) 7:36
Fourth quarter
PR-B: Brandon Wolske 3 run (kick failed)
ABNCW: Alex Sterton 6 run (Alves kick)
Team statistics
Rushes-yards: PRB 9-163, ABNCW 11-232
Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 0-4-1-0, ABNCW 4-5-0-71
Total offense: PRB 163, ABNCW 303
Individual leaders
Rushing: PRB- Norman Toeftu 11-56, Brandon Wolske 21-79
Passing: PRB- Wolske 0-2-0; Jake Poehler 0-2-0-1
Overall: PRB 2-6. Next: Pine River-Backus in Section 6-1A playoffs TBA.