    Football: Tigers fall to Ada-Borup

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 11:03 a.m.

    The Pine River-Backus Tiger football team finished its regular season with a 51-6 loss to Ada-Borup/Norman County West on Friday, Oct. 18.

    The Cougars scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and tackled the Tigers in their own end zone for a safety. By halftime, the Cougars led 44-0.

    The Tigers found the end zone in the third quarter, when Brandon Wolske ran in for a three-yard fourth-and-goal touchdown.

    Wolske led the way for the Tigers, rushing for 79 yards and a touchdown.

    The Tigers finish the regular season with a record of 2-6, and travel to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley for a 6 p.m. playoff game Tuesday, Oct. 24.

    Ada-Borup/NCW 30 14 0 7—51

    Pine River-Backus 0 0 0 6—6

    First quarter

    ABNCW: Miguel Garcia 53 pass from Jared Brainard (Alves kick) 10:53

    ABNCW: Zach Pelzman 36 run (Alves kick) 8:31

    ABNCW: Recovered fumble for safety 8:31

    ABNCW: Nick Hagan 3 pass from Brainard (Alves kick) 5:39

    ABNCW: Pelzman 48 punt return (Alves kick) 4:02

    Second quarter

    ABNCW: Braiden Fetting 32 interception return (Alves kick) 10:15

    ABNCW: Verdis Barber 56 run (Alves kick) 7:36

    Fourth quarter

    PR-B: Brandon Wolske 3 run (kick failed)

    ABNCW: Alex Sterton 6 run (Alves kick)

    Team statistics

    Rushes-yards: PRB 9-163, ABNCW 11-232

    Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 0-4-1-0, ABNCW 4-5-0-71

    Total offense: PRB 163, ABNCW 303

    Individual leaders

    Rushing: PRB- Norman Toeftu 11-56, Brandon Wolske 21-79

    Passing: PRB- Wolske 0-2-0; Jake Poehler 0-2-0-1

    Overall: PRB 2-6. Next: Pine River-Backus in Section 6-1A playoffs TBA.

