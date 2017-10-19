Cross Country: Patriot boys 3rd, girls 4th at Mid-State

Reid Pierzinski finished fourth overall for the Patriot boys, finishing with a time of 18:45.20. Max Johnston finished right behind him with a time of 18:51.27, and Sam Person finished 14th with a time of 19:03.82. Ethan Johnson took 18th, finishing with a time of 19:25.71.

For the girls, Grace McGuire led the way with a fourth-place finish and a time of 22:18.26. Kristin Skog finished 1.5 seconds behind her, placing fifth, and Ellie Flaws finished 14th with a time of 23:17.21.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 32; 2-Staples-Motley 51; 3-Pequot Lakes 79; 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 123; 5-Crosby-Ironton 125; 6-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 148; 7-Park Rapids Area 153

Individual winner: 1-Emmet Anderson (SM) 17:17.44

Pequot Lakes results: 11-Reid Pierzinski 18:45.20; 12-Max Johnston 18:51.27; 14-Sam Person 19:03.82; 18-Ethan Johnson 19:25.71; 24-Brooks Anderson 19:39. 30; 30-Jesse Clausen 19:50.17; 32-Connor Haberman 19:55.52; 36-Russell Pierzinski 20:21.60; 39-Trevor Slaybaugh 20:35.36; 68-Riley Henry 22:27.61; 78-Caleb Davis 23:47.83; 80-Gray Gitchell 23:59.47

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 71, 2-Crosby-Ironton 73, 3-Staples-Motley 75, 4-Pequot Lakes 76, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 113, 6-Park Rapids 119, 7-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 146

Individual winner: Kira Sweeney (SM) 21:12.55

Pequot Lakes results: 4-Grace McGuire 22:18.26, 5-Kristin Skog 22:19.52, 14-Ellie Flaws 23:17.21, 23-Rachel Friberg 24:12.77, 30-Nicole Young 25:09.15, 42-Desera Engholm 25:53.05

Boys 6th, girls 8th in Park Rapids

Pierzinski was the Pequot Lakes Patriot boys' top finisher in 11th place and helped the Patriot boys to sixth place at the Park Rapids Invitational Monday, Oct. 16.

McGuire finished 14th for the Patriot girls who placed eighth.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Detroit Lakes 73; 2-Staples-Motley 94; 3-Ada-Borup 115; 4-East Grand Forks 120; 5-Breck/Wahp 136; 6-Pequot Lakes 157;

Individual winner: 1-Emmet Anderson (SM) 16:14.7

Pequot Lakes results: 11-Reid Pierzinski 17:29.4; 20-Max Johnson 17:58.6; 36-Sam Person 18:42.2; 41-Ethan Johnson 18:58.6; 49-Russell Pierzinski 19:16.3; 50-Jesse Clausen 19:18.6; 63-Brooks Anderson 20:23.3

Girls results

Team scores: 1-West Central Area 69; 2-East Grand Forks 101; 3-Lake Park Audubon 129; 4-Staples-Motley 148; 5-Detroit Lakes 174; 8-Pequot Lakes 203

Individual winner: 1-Kira Sweeney (SM) 19:44.7

Pequot Lakes results: 14-Grace McGuire 21:27.3; 35-Ellie Flaws 22:55.3; 36-Rachel Friberg 22:57.9; 54-Nicole Young 24:05.7; 64-Dera Engholm 24:54.7