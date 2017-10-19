Football: Patriots win 4th straight game

With several starters - including running back Nathan Traut and quarterback Blake Lane - out with injuries, Coach Chip Lohmiller looked to his bench players for much of the game.

"The kids played well and, for the most part, did a nice job," Lohmiller said.

The game started with both teams struggling to maintain possession. The first score came with 1:55 left in the first quarter when quarterback Cale Wolf passed to Austin Young to reach the Prowler 29-yard line and Tyler Larson ran it in from there.

The next score came with 1:04 left in the first half, when Wolf passed to Young for an 18-yard touchdown. A Chase Larson extra point gave the Patriots a 14-0 lead.

The Prowlers had the ball at their own 31-yard line when Garrett Wolf knocked the ball loose from Prowler quarterback Brayden Johnson. Patriot linebacker Tim Ryan grabbed the ball in the air and ran it in for the score with 8.6 seconds left in the half.

The Patriots scored next with 6:46 left in the third quarter when Bode Magnuson intercepted a Prowler pass and returned it for a touchdown, giving Pequot Lakes a 28-point lead.

With time winding down in the third, Cale Wolf connected with Dylin Ackerman for a score and a 35-point win.

The Patriots were scheduled to face East Grand Forks on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Thief River Falls 0 0 0 0 - 0

Pequot Lakes 7 14 14 0 - 35

First quarter

Cale Wolf pass to Austin Young (Larson kick), 1:55

Second quarter

Cale Wolf pass to Austin Young (Larson kick), 1:04

Tim Ryan fumble return (Larson kick), 0:08.6

Third quarter

Bode Magnuson interception return for touchdown (Larson kick), 6:46

Cale Wolf pass to Dylin Ackerman (Larson kick)

Fourth quarter