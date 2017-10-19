Patriots pummel Prowlers
On Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Pequot Lakes Patriot volleyball team blanked the Thief River Falls Prowlers 3-0 in a non-conference match.
Clare Ganley led the Patriots in the match, slamming down 13 kills to go along with six digs and three ace serves.
The Patriots won the first game by a score of 25-13, scoring the last 10 points of the game.
"It was back-and-forth early, but once we got rolling, we didn't have too much trouble and we played well," coach Chris Ganley said.
The second game saw the two teams frequently exchange leads, particularly toward the end when the Patriots finally won by a score of 31-29.
The third game was a repeat of the first, as the Patriots won by a score of 25-13.
Karli Skog had 26 set assists for the Patriots, along with for ace serves, five kills and six digs. Britt Kratochvil had eight kills and 17 digs.
With the win, the Patriots moved to 13-5 overall.
Pequot Lakes 25 31 25
Thief River Falls 13 29 13
Britt Kratochvil 8 kills, 2 ace serves, 17 digs
Elle Olmscheid 1 kill, 1 block
Addie Hubbard 10 kills, 1 block
Karli Skog 26 set assists, 5 kills, 4 ace serves, 6 digs, 1 block
Sannah Lohmiller 11 set assists, 1 ace serve, 7 digs
Arianna Merta 1 ace serve, 1 dig
Clare Ganley 13 kills, 3 ace serves, 6 digs
Mirjana Ganley 1 dig
Mariah Rickard 12 digs
Lydia Hubbard 1 dig
Kate Bolz-Andolshek 1 kill
Patriots fourth in Apple Valley
At a tournament in Apple Valley on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14, the Patriots finish fourth overall, beating both Minneapolis Henry and Apple Valley 2-0 before falling to Tracy-Milroy and Minneota - two of the top teams in state Class A.
Ganley led the team with 16 kills and 29 digs, while Skog had 27 set assists and 21 digs.
Pequot Lakes stats
Karli Skog 27 assists, 10 kills, 6 ace serves, 3 blocks, 21 digs
Clare Ganley 16 kills, 2 ace serves, 3 blocks, 29 digs
Sannah Lohmiller 23 assists, 5 ace serves, 3 blocks, 29 digs
Britt Kratchovil 11 kills, 1 ace serve, 3 bblocks, 29 digs
Addie Hubbard 9 kills, 5 blocks, 1 dig
Elle Olmscheid 1 kill, 3 blocks
Chloe Seeling 1 kill
Kate Bolz-Andolshek 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs
Lydia Hubbard 6 kills, 1 block
Jenna Elfering 4 ace serves, 2 digs
Ari Merta 2 digs
Mirjana Ganley 3 kills, 2 digs