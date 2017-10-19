Search
    Patriots pummel Prowlers

    By WAYNE "WHEATIES" WALLIN Today at 7:30 a.m.
    Dan Determan / Echo Journal Pequot Lakes' Karli Skog spikes the ball in the Patriots' victory over Thief River Falls Tuesday, Oct. 10.1 / 3
    Dan Determan / Echo Journal Addie Hubbard hits over the net in the first game of the Patriots match against Thief River Falls Tuesday, Oct. 10.2 / 3
    Dan Determan / Echo Journal Patriot libero Mariah Rickard performs a leaping serve against Thief River Falls Tuesday, Oct. 10.3 / 3

    On Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Pequot Lakes Patriot volleyball team blanked the Thief River Falls Prowlers 3-0 in a non-conference match.

    Clare Ganley led the Patriots in the match, slamming down 13 kills to go along with six digs and three ace serves.

    The Patriots won the first game by a score of 25-13, scoring the last 10 points of the game.

    "It was back-and-forth early, but once we got rolling, we didn't have too much trouble and we played well," coach Chris Ganley said.

    The second game saw the two teams frequently exchange leads, particularly toward the end when the Patriots finally won by a score of 31-29.

    The third game was a repeat of the first, as the Patriots won by a score of 25-13.

    Karli Skog had 26 set assists for the Patriots, along with for ace serves, five kills and six digs. Britt Kratochvil had eight kills and 17 digs.

    With the win, the Patriots moved to 13-5 overall.

    Pequot Lakes 25 31 25

    Thief River Falls 13 29 13

    Britt Kratochvil 8 kills, 2 ace serves, 17 digs

    Elle Olmscheid 1 kill, 1 block

    Addie Hubbard 10 kills, 1 block

    Karli Skog 26 set assists, 5 kills, 4 ace serves, 6 digs, 1 block

    Sannah Lohmiller 11 set assists, 1 ace serve, 7 digs

    Arianna Merta 1 ace serve, 1 dig

    Clare Ganley 13 kills, 3 ace serves, 6 digs

    Mirjana Ganley 1 dig

    Mariah Rickard 12 digs

    Lydia Hubbard 1 dig

    Kate Bolz-Andolshek 1 kill

    Patriots fourth in Apple Valley

    At a tournament in Apple Valley on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14, the Patriots finish fourth overall, beating both Minneapolis Henry and Apple Valley 2-0 before falling to Tracy-Milroy and Minneota - two of the top teams in state Class A.

    Ganley led the team with 16 kills and 29 digs, while Skog had 27 set assists and 21 digs.

    Pequot Lakes stats

    Karli Skog 27 assists, 10 kills, 6 ace serves, 3 blocks, 21 digs

    Clare Ganley 16 kills, 2 ace serves, 3 blocks, 29 digs

    Sannah Lohmiller 23 assists, 5 ace serves, 3 blocks, 29 digs

    Britt Kratchovil 11 kills, 1 ace serve, 3 bblocks, 29 digs

    Addie Hubbard 9 kills, 5 blocks, 1 dig

    Elle Olmscheid 1 kill, 3 blocks

    Chloe Seeling 1 kill

    Kate Bolz-Andolshek 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs

    Lydia Hubbard 6 kills, 1 block

    Jenna Elfering 4 ace serves, 2 digs

    Ari Merta 2 digs

    Mirjana Ganley 3 kills, 2 digs

