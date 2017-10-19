Patriots pummel Prowlers

The Patriots won the first game by a score of 25-13, scoring the last 10 points of the game.

"It was back-and-forth early, but once we got rolling, we didn't have too much trouble and we played well," coach Chris Ganley said.

The second game saw the two teams frequently exchange leads, particularly toward the end when the Patriots finally won by a score of 31-29.

The third game was a repeat of the first, as the Patriots won by a score of 25-13.

Karli Skog had 26 set assists for the Patriots, along with for ace serves, five kills and six digs. Britt Kratochvil had eight kills and 17 digs.

With the win, the Patriots moved to 13-5 overall.

Pequot Lakes 25 31 25

Thief River Falls 13 29 13

Britt Kratochvil 8 kills, 2 ace serves, 17 digs

Elle Olmscheid 1 kill, 1 block

Addie Hubbard 10 kills, 1 block

Karli Skog 26 set assists, 5 kills, 4 ace serves, 6 digs, 1 block

Sannah Lohmiller 11 set assists, 1 ace serve, 7 digs

Arianna Merta 1 ace serve, 1 dig

Clare Ganley 13 kills, 3 ace serves, 6 digs

Mirjana Ganley 1 dig

Mariah Rickard 12 digs

Lydia Hubbard 1 dig

Kate Bolz-Andolshek 1 kill

Patriots fourth in Apple Valley

At a tournament in Apple Valley on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14, the Patriots finish fourth overall, beating both Minneapolis Henry and Apple Valley 2-0 before falling to Tracy-Milroy and Minneota - two of the top teams in state Class A.

Ganley led the team with 16 kills and 29 digs, while Skog had 27 set assists and 21 digs.

Pequot Lakes stats

Karli Skog 27 assists, 10 kills, 6 ace serves, 3 blocks, 21 digs

Clare Ganley 16 kills, 2 ace serves, 3 blocks, 29 digs

Sannah Lohmiller 23 assists, 5 ace serves, 3 blocks, 29 digs

Britt Kratchovil 11 kills, 1 ace serve, 3 bblocks, 29 digs

Addie Hubbard 9 kills, 5 blocks, 1 dig

Elle Olmscheid 1 kill, 3 blocks

Chloe Seeling 1 kill

Kate Bolz-Andolshek 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs

Lydia Hubbard 6 kills, 1 block

Jenna Elfering 4 ace serves, 2 digs

Ari Merta 2 digs

Mirjana Ganley 3 kills, 2 digs