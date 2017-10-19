Tigers earn homecoming win over Panthers

"(They were) outstanding," coach Tom Demars said. "We have been undermanned and undersized, and one thing we have done a really good job of is competing every night. We had a couple of good things happen in the first half and we got some momentum going. The guys got pretty excited and played hard all game."

The Panthers scored first in the game, blocking a Tiger punt and recovering it in the end zone for an 8-0 lead, but the Tigers responded with three unanswered touchdowns. The first came with just over a minute left in the first quarter, when Brandon Wolske connected with Jake Poehler for a 37-yard touchdown pass. A successful two-point conversion tied the game.

Midway through the second quarter, Wolske found the endzone on a 13-yard run and Cody France kicked the extra point for a 15-8 lead. The Tigers would score again roughly 100 seconds later after an interception, when Poehler ran it in from three yards out. Another successful conversion brought the score to 23-8.

The Panthers found the end zone on a three-yard rush with 20 seconds left in the first half, but the Tigers would keep them scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Wolske found the endzone once more in the fourth quarter to seal a 31-16 victory.

Wolske led the team offensively, rushing for 127 yards and two touchdowns while also passing for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Tigers recorded 12 tackles for a loss in the game, while Evan Koering and Logan Gordon each recorded an interception.

The Tigers were scheduled to face Ada-Borup/Norman County West at home on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the final game of the regular season.

"We just want to make sure we do things well, get better at what we do and be efficient," Demars said.

Pine River-Backus 8 15 0 8—31

Cass Lake-Bena 8 8 0 0—16

First quarter

CLB-Mijakwad Johnson blocked punt recovered in end zone (Michael Staples run) 5:08

PRB-Jake Poehler 37 pass from Brandon Wolske (Wolske pass) 1:13

Second quarter

PRB-Wolske 13 run (Cody France kick) 7:09

PRB-Poehler 3 run (Poehler pass) 5:23

CLB-Saige Humphrey 3 run 00:20

Fourth quarter

PRB-Wolske 1 run (Wolske pass) 3:57

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: PRB 185, CLB 109

Pass comp-att-int-yds: PRB 6-10-0-81, CLB 5-16-2-142

Total offense: PRB 266, CLB 251

Individual leaders

Rushing: PRB-Don Owen 5-32, Norman Toetu 3-15, Wolske 28-127, Poehler 5-11, Murray Armstrong 4-15; CLB-Staples 15-52, Hunter Kaasa 8-32, Josh Miettinen 5-33, Saige Humphrey 4-4

Passing: PRB-Wolske 6-9-0-81; CLB-Jared Brown 5-16-2-142

Receiving: PRB-Logan Gordon 1-12, Mike Ford 2-20, Poehler 2-39, Evan Koering 1-10; CLB-Sheldon Brown 1-7, Arn Kingbird 1-46, Staples 3-89